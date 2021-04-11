Horoscope Today, April 11, 2021: Check your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Taurus, Gemini, Aries.

Daily Horoscope, April 11, 2021: Find out your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Pisces, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs. See what’s in store for you.

Gemini, Taurus and Scorpio are set to achieve their professional goals and overcome all the problems on account of a positive placement of stars. What have stars brought for you on the work front? Read your daily forecast to find out.

Aries

Aries sign people may not be able to work consistently as a result of which the chances of making mistakes or leaving the work incomplete will be high. An irritating issue at the back of your mind will keep nagging you. If business people had applied for a license to start a new trade, it may come through. The familial ethos will be great. You will care and provide for your family members. Guard against injuries.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will achieve whatever goals they will set to achieve today. You will not face any obstacle or hurdles on the professional front. Your decisions about financial investments will prove correct and fetch great gains. A party or a family outing is possible in the evening. If you have applied for admission to a foreign university, your chances of getting selected are very high.

Gemini

Gemini sign people may be given the responsibility of a sensitive and confidential project. Your selection for the precious task will add feathers to your professional profile. If you are in a relationship, you may take the final call. You will either end the relationship or decide to take the next step of entering into a matrimonial bond. Those already married will enjoy the bliss of their partner’s affection and warmth. Do not trust anybody blindly while finalizing your business deals.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will spend a very positive day in which good news and luxurious experiences will characterize most of your comforts. The favourable placement of stars will continue to protect you till the afternoon. Some skirmishes are possible in the evening. Your casual interest in the matters of family members may be misperceived as interference. You must take caution and not probe too much. Even if juniors make a serious error, do not react harshly.

Leo

Leo sign people may have to deal with people’s irritable behaviour and hurdles posed by others. You may take a leave from work and decide to spend the day in a relaxed manner with the family members. This may help you to overcome the stress for the time being. Your energy levels will be slightly down but the health will be fine. Do not buy anything impulsively as you are likely to make wrong decisions today.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to impress their boss and other senior people by resolving a complex problem. You will earn accolades today for your achievements. Do not let pride get on to your head and do not postpone any work while celebrating the current achievements. You may behave in an arrogant manner with your family members and offend a loved one. Be sensitive to your partner’s feelings. Over indulgence in food and drink will create problems immediately so moderation should be your mantra.

Libra

Libra sign people will be very cheerful and happy today. The greater inflow of money, continuity of business deals after a setback and your partner’s cooperation will keep you in a pleasant mood. You may relax after a long period of strife on all the fronts. A new business plan or a job prospect may cross your mind and afternoon may get occupied in exploring that. A family youngster is likely to give good news.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will suddenly get rid of the hurdles and obstacles created by their enemies and jealous colleagues. There will be several people who will sympathise with you and help you in every possible way. A monetary gift is indicated in the stars which will make you happy as well as emotional. A great part of the day may get spent in making long telephonic calls to your siblings and cousins. Your spouse may feel neglected so be careful.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will not be able to relax till the afternoon is over. You are advised to work in a focussed way and not get distracted by people’s nagging behaviour and petty comments. Gossip will prove unproductive and injurious to your reputation so do not indulge in it especially, with callous people. Take precautions against seasonal infections as your health stars indicate a problem very strongly. If you travel, difficulties will be there.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will be able to resolve all the difficulties and achieve the goals that they may have set for the day. You may take it easy in the afternoon and decide to simply take rest. A future plan may suddenly spring as a topic at home in which either the renovation of the existing house or the idea of a new apartment will dominate. Some of you are likely to receive some arrears which will strengthen your savings account.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will regain vitality and health after a long period of dullness. You must work and talk judiciously today. Do not react impulsively when confronted by unpleasant situations and people. If you act strategically and mindfully, you will overcome all the hurdles and negativity. There will be an inflow of money. A family gathering is possible in the evening and meeting with a few relatives will bring love and affection.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will work like a superhero. They will overcome all the obstacles on account of their sharp intelligence and abilities. You are likely to get over the entire workload but exhaustion will characterize your evening. Your partner’s care and concern will keep you emotionally satisfied and happy. A friend may send a surprise gift to you. A family youngster will bring additional cheer by bringing some good news.

