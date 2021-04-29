Horoscope Today, April 29, 2021: Check your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Leo, Libra, Scorpio

Daily Horoscope, April 29, 2021: Get to know your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Pisces, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs. See what’s in store for you.

Horoscope Today: Here's how the stars have aligned to send a message to you as per your zodiac sign for April 29, 2021. Gemini and cancer sign people may have to spend money to buy medicines and arrange treatment for a family member whereas Aries sign people are likely to receive money in large amounts. What do stars bring for you? Read your daily horoscope to find out.

Aries

Aries sign people should not give advice to anybody as it will not be taken in the right spirit and will lead to stress and unpleasantness. You will remain confused about certain things today. A colleague’s project may be shifted to you and that will increase your workload. You might feel physically exhausted and emotionally drained because of too many demands. There will be an inflow of money. You should indulge in child-like games to revive your vitality.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will have to use their intelligence and strategize their work. If they use tact, they will overcome all the obstacles. You might come under tremendous workload which might leave you exhausted but also will lead to a sense of achievement and professional satisfaction. You need to be caring and concerned about your family members in a generous way. Do not share your opinions freely on sensitive issues.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will remain weak and frail. However, the workload may not abate. You will have to continue to work till the afternoon even if your energy levels remain low. You may have to spend money to purchase some necessary items such as medicines or other supplies. However, your family members will support you in every possible way. Your younger brother will cooperate and resolve some of the problems. Your pessimism will start fading away.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will continue to struggle on the financial front. You may have to shell out a large amount from your savings to spend on medicines or the treatment of a family member. Your own work will progress as per your plan and wishes. If you take advice from your boss, you might save yourself from several problems in the future. Do not spend time with crafty and unpleasant people. They may rub off their depressive tendencies.

Leo

Leo sign people will have to deal with a few obstacles even in routine activities and also cope with the indifference of their family members. However, you will do it all by yourself and emerge victoriously. Traders will work hard and plan something new. They will make a profit but not as high as their goals may be. Your partner’s care and concern will bring some emotional relief at the end of the day. You must spend time with your parents and be available to them emotionally.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will regain vitality and their zest for life. Your stars are in a very favourable frame so your work will come through easily. However, you are advised not to overdo your work as physical debility is possible even today. Control your lack of interest in personal issues and domestic chores else the family members’ dissatisfaction will increase manifolds. You are advised not to be boastful or verbose about your achievements. It will hurt your interests.

Libra

Libra sign people are likely to feel the need very strongly to explore new avenues of income generation. Your existing projects will move smoothly but a feeling will linger that you need to do much more. You must work promptly and not postpone things till the last moment as you may land in serious problems with such an attitude. Your health stars indicate serious problems for you. Do not react angrily to your life partner’s suggestions as you may hurt her.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will remain upbeat and in a valorous form. People will appreciate you for your efficient ways and all-round praise will drop in for a recently done project. Your energy levels will remain high. Pending payments are likely to get cleared which you may seriously consider investing in a scheme. Do not allow your mind to become feeble by the surrounding clutter. You will offer help to the needy.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will have to deal with the non-cooperative attitude of people on all fronts. However, things will improve in the afternoon. Somebody might help you and resolve a major problem in your life. Pending payments are likely to get cleared too. You should not take any decision in an impulsive manner rather think wisely and calmly. Do not say harsh things to people even if they disappoint you in a major way. Prayer will bring solace.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will remain occupied with their work. Even though the workload will be high yet you will be happy. You will have a sense of professional achievement. Do not talk arrogantly if you find that your colleagues or associates are unable to understand obvious things. Payments are likely to face bottlenecks today. A family member may need to be hospitalized. Take your close friend’s help so that you don’t feel overstressed. Prayer and positivity will help.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will remain tense in the morning. There are chances of a disagreement between them and their colleagues over a serious issue. Your foul mood may keep you irritable even on the personal front and you may hurt several people with your angry outbursts and unpleasant words. Lovers must talk and resolve their problems amicably today as the stars are favourable for that. You must maintain a positive approach on all fronts.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will make a high profit if they finalize a property deal today. Some of you may inherit familial wealth. You may feel indifferent towards routine chores and may offload things to your junior. Beware, as their carelessness may tarnish your image. You must control your distraction and focus on the projects in hand. Do not waste your time in solving others problems.

