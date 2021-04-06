Horoscope Today, April 6, 2021: Know your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn

Daily Horoscope, April 6, 2021: Find out your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Pisces, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs. See what’s in store for you.

Virgo and Sagittarius will enjoy the bliss of partner’s love and care whereas cancer sign people need to be careful about their mood and emotions and control their own negative thoughts. How well will others fare today? Read your daily forecast to get guidance:

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to remain occupied in sorting out professional tasks in the workplace which may have become stuck due to various reasons. You will manage to solve all the problems with your intelligence and hard work. There will be an inflow of money so you may splurge on yourself and indulge in big time shopping. You are advised to not participate in any kind of gossip as you may be quoted out of context.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are advised to be more tolerant towards others’ opinions and wishes. They may come across as dismissive and harsh to several people and keep the work and domestic ethos unpleasant. Do not postpone your work such as car service or even your professional tasks else the resulting problems may be out of proportion for you to handle later. Older investments will fetch good monetary gains and enable you to spend generously. Eat and drink in moderation.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will get appreciation from those who command authority in the workplace. You will continue to work in a brilliant way and shine like a star in your professional circle. This will be a day of hard work at home as well. You are likely to suffer from debility by the afternoon and feel weak. Spiritual pursuits promise healing and emotional comfort. Do not behave in an irritable way with your family members.

Cancer

Cancer sign people are likely to come under the grip of negative and depressive thoughts. If you make efforts, you will succeed in exercising control over the chain of negative thoughts in the second half of the day. Your spouse or partner may not be in a pleasant mood either so you must take precaution and not test her tolerance by being edgy. Your younger sister may ask for some kind of help. Those looking for love will find this day to be favourable.

Leo

Leo sign people are advised not to pay attention to gossip and rumours. They might remain occupied in meeting a complex challenge or a hurdle posed by their professional competitors. This may waste a lot of their time and energy but they will emerge out successfully by the end of the day. You may even have to spend a large amount to get rid of the problem. However, you may get drained in the process to the extent of feeling weak and sick.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will work in a routine way and go on about their work without facing any serious hurdles or challenges. You may have to visit an ailing or a relative or a friend which might consume more than usual time on the road. You are advised to talk softly and affectionately with your family members including your siblings. Over indulgence in food and drink may give you some discomfort but the partner will look after you well.

Libra

Libra sign people may have to cope with people’s irritable reactions and indifference toward work on the professional front. Their indifference will create problems for you as you may have to deal with things all by yourself. Your family members will be supportive and caring towards you. You will overcome the professional stress by spending time with your offspring or other young babies. Prepare well for an interview.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will have to cope with a lot of demands posed by their boss. You will feel excited about your boss’s expectations and also stressed because of an increase in your work. This is not a good day to start new activities or even finalize business plans. A distant relative’s advice may come just at the right time and save you from making a grave error. You are likely to indulge in shopping for yourself.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people might consult a professional to put their investments in order. They may feel that something is wrong even if nothing is wrong anywhere. A pleasant evening out or a dinner with family is indicated in the stars. Lovers and partners are likely to spend a romantic evening and shower attention on each other. Some of you will possibly go for a beauty regime or change your hairstyle. Reserve gossip for some other day.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will spend a smooth and a relaxed day on the professional front. Pending payments are likely to get cleared and relive you off financial worries in the short run. You are likely to be given an additional charge in the workplace which will enhance your professional repertoire. A spiritual pursuit appears more meaningful than ever. Love and care from your spouse or lover is indicated in the stars very strongly which shall boost your confidence.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people are likely to cope with an illness and the treatment may turn out to be more expensive than your guess. This might involve shuttling between two three different places and lead to its own exhaustion. Do not rush into anything. Take your time and go slowly. Traders, dealing in spices and electronics goods, will make higher gains. You may feel slightly discouraged but do not lose heart as things will improve very soon.

Pisces

Pisces sign people may get entangled in too many procedures and may even make errors. Some kind of chaos is indicated in the stars so you must work patiently and with a focussed mind. Take somebody’s help and get your papers checked by a colleague or a friend before finalising them. You may be invited for a dinner or a function which might require a short distance trip. The evening will be very different from your morning.

ALSO READ: Summer Vs Winter: THIS is the season you prefer the most, based on your zodiac sign

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×