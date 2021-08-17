Horoscope Today, August 17, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio

Taurus, Cancer and Scorpio sign people need to be cautious about their partner’s emotions and mood. What do you need to be cautious about? Read your daily predictions to know:

Aries

Aries sign people may have to work very hard and be very assertive to extract work from others. Things may not go as per the plans. Others reactions may make you feel frustrated and disoriented from your work. You are likely to remain irritable so you must avoid sensitive settings and discussions. You may get injured so be cautious. Some kind of household shopping or repair work may cost you dearly.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will have several reasons to rejoice on the professional front. You may have to be far more authoritative while working in a large group. Your spouse may not be in talking terms with you because of your indifferent and selfish attitude towards her. A family elder may prove useful in bailing you out of the unpleasant situation. This is a favourable day to appear in a competitive exam or an interview. Over indulgence in food may give you acidity and other discomfort.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will make achievements on the professional front by overcoming all the obstacles that may come in their way. A highly placed official may take note of your abilities and contribution and may praise you rather explicitly. There will be love and harmony among family members. While celebrating the praise, you may overindulge in food and drinks. Be cautious against that as your stomach appears vulnerable. You need to control your spending very strictly.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will have to deal with the adverse reactions of their colleagues and their non-cooperative attitude. An angry colleague may have to be pacified in order to make progress in your projects. If you are appearing in an interview, you must be cautious about being casual while making points on serious issues. Your expenditure will remain on the higher side and some of it will be uncontrollable. Your partner may not be happy with your conduct and approach.

Leo

Leo sign people will not be able to think straight and arrive at decisions. Simple issues will also appear very complex to make one choice. You may lack the energy and zest to go about your work in a usual manner. Sharing some intimate moments with the partner may cheer you up and restore your spirits. Pending payments are likely to get cleared. You must be more attentive to your family members and their requirements including emotional needs.

Virgo

Virgo sign people may feel bored with their current projects and the pattern of life. You may have to replan your career on an urgent basis and also adopt a fresh approach to life else boredom will get heavier and heavier. If you appear in a competitive exam today, your performance will be excellent. You will find solace in the company of your family members including your spouse. Your spouse may give important advice.

Libra

Libra sign people may be in a nostalgic mood and regret some of the decisions made by them in the past. You need to remember that whatever happens is for our best and even if things appear negative, it is the course of our destiny to take us towards our goal. Your work will move at a slow speed but it will get completed for sure. Your younger brother may help you in making an achievement.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people may remain slightly stressed on account of rumours and gossip heard from crafty colleagues and people in their social sphere. You may feel inadequate about your investments and savings. You are likely to remain irritable and slightly morose as a result of which your unpleasant reactions may spoil your partner’s mood. You are likely to hear something positive on the work front in the afternoon.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to remain dull and weak as they may not feel healthy and up to the mark today. Things will move slowly and you may commit mistakes as a result of which the speed may reduce even further. Do not give unsolicited advice to anybody and do not make casual comments on sensitive issues. You may get quoted out of the context and be blamed for saying politically incorrect things. Friends may cheer you up by taking you for an evening out.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to have a pleasant day. Achieving something on the professional front will bring cheer at work as well as at home. However, it will be a difficult day for monetary issues. Your payments may get stuck at the very last step. A friend or a relative may ask for a loan which might not go very well with you as you may get tensed about your weak financial standing. You may have to travel from one office to the other to get certain permissions. Do not talk harshly with family youngsters.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people may have to accept negative feedback and criticism on the work recently concluded by them. This may dampen their spirits and demotivate them. However, money will flow in from various sources and restore your confidence. Business people are likely to turn into gold whatever they touch today. You must take your exercise schedule more seriously and eat healthy food. Consult your parents before making any major decision.

Pisces

Pisces sign people meet a few new people in order to expand their work. You may have to travel out of the town for this meeting. Your health appears vulnerable so you must avoid junk and unhygienic food. Business people will be very assertive and turn the most difficult deals in their favour and as per their liking. Do not pay attention to unnecessary rumours spread by jealous and crafty people. You may help a friend in need.

