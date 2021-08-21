Horoscope Today, August 21, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio

Leo, Capricorn and Aquarius sign people are likely to enjoy a pleasant evening in the company of their loved ones. What do stars bring for you? Read your daily horoscope to know.

Aries

Aries sign people will have to go out of their way to appease their boss and achieve the goals as per the need of the hour. Something that you have done is likely to enhance your financial standing. This is a fantastic day to resolve familial conflicts if you talk peacefully and remain humble. You may undertake a renovation activity at home. Your family members need your care and affection.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will try to go beyond their current reach on the work front. You will be in an ambitious frame and will try to connect with people who are higher in their rank and authority. However, physical discomfort and lack of energy will be a big source of problems in the way of meeting your goals. You need to adopt the rule of moderation while indulging in food and drinks. You appear vulnerable to taking out your frustration on your spouse and hurting her emotionally.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will continue to struggle on the health front. You may have to cope with a headache, stomach-related discomfort and body pain. Rather than working on your poor habits and erratic lifestyle, you may resort to completely wasteful and unproductive ideas to resolve your problems. Your work setting will be exacting and you may not have the energy to cope with it. Interview situations are likely to remain tricky. If you undertake a journey, you must pack your medicines and other stuff carefully.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will achieve their targets on the financial front. However, a sense of victory might get dampened by a domestic conflict. You may have been slightly cold to your family members in the recent past on account of your work commitments as a result of which some pent-up issues may flare up today. You are advised to be kind and considerate to others and their feelings. Putting your agenda first in business deals may not go well with your associates. A tense day with some physical discomfort is foreseen.

Leo

Leo sign people are likely to achieve a secure financial standing as they will succeed in getting hold of their money in the form of overdue payments as well as the amount loaned to their friends or relatives. The inflow of money might take away the fighting spirit and you may decide to take things easy. You may enjoy a pleasant evening going out with your family or dining out at an exotic restaurant. Do not over analyse situations and people’s behaviour.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will have to put in a lot of effort in order to make daily gains. Unnecessary stress and expenses are likely to keep you restless. Your life partner will cooperate with you. Things will remain favourable in the workplace. Students are likely to waste their time in unproductive activities. You need to ensure that you do not get into conflicting situations with your offspring.

Libra

Libra sign people are likely to experience an improvement in their work settings. There will be positive developments. You may receive more than one offer as a result of which a feeling of confusion may dominate upon the feeling of triumph. If you invest in the share market, you are likely to make unexpectedly high gains. This is a favourable day to apply for a new job or an admission in a prestigious institution. Do not get involved in workplace politics as it will be a simple waste of your time.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to remain slow and laid back in their approach. Even if the deadlines of different assignments are hanging on your head, you may not feel the force to complete your work. Advice given by a father figure will prove immensely helpful in taking your projects further. There will be love and harmony among family members. Long due payments and a loaned amount may finally be made or returned.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people may have to deal with a few skirmishes on the home front as things may not remain very smooth. You may not be able to keep calm and patient on people's irrational and illogical conduct. There will be peace on the professional front. In fact, some of the complex tasks may get cleared very easily. A dispute over family heritage is likely to go out of your hands if you do not tackle it well in time. Control your spending as you may waste your money on wasteful activities.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will have to resolve several problems and take unpalatable decisions. Things may take a while to work out and you may remain impatient and irritable. Do not behave angrily with people as somebody may take a serious offence. In business deals, let your associates know the details. They should not feel ignored. Respect the feelings of your spouse and give her due attention. A pleasant evening is indicated in the stars.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people may finalize a lucrative deal or a prestigious project. If you applied for some kind of license or a permission, there will be some delays. If you remain persistent, you may achieve your target. You must give priority to your fitness and adopt a healthy lifestyle. A pleasant evening is indicated in the stars as you may go out with your family and friends.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will spend the day taking stock of things and putting their documents and plans in order. Some of you may be given a responsibility to clear a tricky professional project. Business people may not earn as much profit as they usually do. You are advised to keep calm and not poke your nose in the matters of family youngsters. Your advice will not be taken rightly and will create unpleasantness.

