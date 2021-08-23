Horoscope Today, August 23, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Capricorn, Aquarius & Pisces

Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces sign people are likely to have fun with their family members, friends and other loved ones. What do stars bring for you? Read your daily horoscope to know.

Aries

Aries sign people will reap the benefits of their good deeds. You will get a sigh of relief after having spent a busy phase and overcoming several obstacles. Popularity is in store as your nobility as well as professional efficiency get noticed. There will be an inflow of money from various sources and also artistic things as gifts. There will be a pleasant and peaceful ethos at home. You will remain energetic and cheerful. Do not get trapped in sensitive familial talks.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will have an exciting day as a lot seems to happen in your life on all the fronts. You can become a centre of activities and praise for a recently concluded professional project. This is a good day to demand the return of the loaned amount, if any. Your siblings and cousins may give you a surprise and make your evening extra special. Your spouse will be in a sensitive mood. Reaching out to a small time real estate agent may be a good strategy to sell off your property.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will be rewarded for their efforts in the workplace. You will be praised as well as presented as a role model to others. Your team members will be happy too. Unexpected good news brings happiness and cheer for you as well as your siblings. Your financial position improves and earnings will increase too. If you are not generous with your lover, you can expect a few skirmishes. Control your spending and over indulgence in food and drinks.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will have the benefit of what they call the gift of the gab. Your work will move as per your plans and wishes. You may lose money or over spend on an undeserving person, so tread with care. Do not set out to meet somebody living far away without verifying all the details. Discomfort and mess are indicated in your stars. Over indulgence in food may give you acidity and indigestion. Do all your work on time. Your brother will shower his affection on you.

Leo

Leo sign people will enhance their professional and social prospects by expanding their network. This will be a day marked by family support and togetherness. You will succeed in clearing out blocked investments and attaining financial safety. There will be an inflow of money even if the amount is minor. Your parents or an old teacher needs your attention and care. You must rise to the occasion. Popularity is in store for you. A sibling or a cousin may give you a big surprise.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to be in an upbeat form when it comes to taking professional challenges in their stride. They will work hard, even travel to a faraway location and motivate their colleagues and juniors to do well. If you had applied for a license or a certificate long ago, it may suddenly get cleared today. A family member is likely to get injured and may require immediate hospitalization. This distraction from your work may prove slightly irritating. Do not offload personal responsibilities on others.

Libra

Libra sign people will achieve perfection on the work front. They will draw praise and accolades from several people. You will succeed in recovering past dues and extracting advance payments without facing any difficulty. Your brother will come to your aid in all tricky situations. A family youngster may bring cheer and pride by making an achievement on the academic or professional front. An unexpected gift will be the highlight of the day.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people may make some plans to renovate their house especially, the interiors. You will spend generously to execute your plans. Your guidance and support to a family member will bring appreciation and a peaceful ethos at home as it will resolve a major problem. A pleasant evening is possible with the family members however, the burden of hosting them should not fall squarely on your spouse. You will sleep well and feel happy about your life.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to implement a new plan on the work front and achieve professional brilliance purely on their merit and wisdom. Your brother will be in a generous mood and shower affection and gifts on you. You are likely to indulge in shopping for yourself in order to enhance your lifestyle and appearance. A party or an evening out is indicated in the stars. An older relative may suddenly decide to write her share in the family heritage in your name.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will remain energetic and cooperative. This is a good day to plan or start a family venture. A previous investment may get you into good money. Fun time with friends is indicated but you need to watch out for overindulgence in food and drinks. Your words may win the heart of some body who matters. A distant relative may write his property in your name. Do not over analyse people’s behaviour and situations.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will establish high standards of efficiency on the work front. An ailment is set to disappear or get cured completely. You will make progress on several counts. A lucrative offer may suddenly come your way. There will be a cheerful ethos at home. Fun time is possible and you may set out on a drive with your friends to keep the mood going on for a while.

Pisces

Pisces sign people should brace up to clear certain roadblocks on the professional fronts as jealous and crafty colleagues are up to mischief. A religious ceremony or a social gathering is indicated in your stars. You will have fun and enjoy meeting your loved ones after long. Do not go over board when it comes to food and drinks. A back pain or a headache is also possible so take precautions. Do not postpone important decisions.

