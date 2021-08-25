Horoscope Today, August 25, 2021: See your astrology prediction for zodiac sign Libra, Capricorn & Pisces

Libra, Capricorn and Pisces sign people are going to be happy in the familial space as a youngster is likely to bring cheer and happiness. What do stars bring for you? Read your daily horoscope to know.

Aries

Aries sign people will remain occupied throughout the day as there will be a lot of work to do. You will be engrossed physically as well as mentally. You should remain focussed on completing as much as possible rather than discussing with people about the work and giving them advice. You may offload some of the work by offering monetary incentives to a junior. You are likely to develop a minor infection. This is a positive day for those who will appear in an interview for a new job.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to receive their overdue payment if they exert their authority. Salaried folks may receive their arrears. There will be some unpleasantness at home as your family members may resent some of the things done by you or your general approach. You may also hurt your spouse by saying harsh things, so be cautious and careful. There is a chance of someone special making an entry in your life if you are single and eligible. Do not overindulge in food and drinks.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to make achievements on account of the support extended by their associates. You will manage to get a lot of things cleared on the work front as you will appreciate being in a perfect team format. You may make the plans of selling your existing apartment or buying a new one simply to make investments. You must remain cautious about your diet and exercise as your health appears vulnerable. You may splurge on your family and friends rather generously.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will sail through all the work very easily on account of a strong luck today. You are likely to come in the close contact of a spiritual teacher or a religious priest who will become a source of deep knowledge. There will be an inflow of money from various sources. There will be a pleasant ethos at home. Your spouse will come handy in resolving personal as well as professional problems. You are likely to develop a headache because of exhaustion.

Leo

Leo sign people are likely to strike gold in their existing business deals or will finalize a profitable deal. You may have to struggle a bit in the morning in order to get things to fall in order and your efforts will bear fruit. There will be a peaceful and cordial ethos at home. Some of you are likely to come under the grip of pessimistic thoughts on account of a minor setback. You must control that. Control your spending especially, while you spend on others.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will work very efficiently and manage to get even complex things resolved. You might have to travel to a different office in order to resolve a complicated task. You will succeed in your efforts however the road may bring some discomfort. You are vulnerable to getting injured today so drive carefully and handle all kinds of tools in a cautious manner. There will be an inflow of money from various sources.

Libra

Libra sign people will overcome all the roadblocks on the work front and achieve a sense of relief. Your work will come in your grips after a period of struggle. Things will continue to improve here onwards. Pending payments may get cleared or you may receive a gift from somebody. If you appear in an interview, you will do very well. A family youngster is likely to enhance the family's prestige by making an academic achievement. Remain relaxed even if people fight with you.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will achieve financial stability as there are strong chances of your overdue payments getting cleared. A new project may start or get finalized as an additional source of income. Single people are likely to receive good matrimonial proposals. Lovers may go for a party or an evening out and reciprocate to each other warmly. This will be a day of achievement for those who are appearing in an interview or a competitive exam.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people may have to cope with some difficulties on the home front. You may have to compromise on your professional aspirations and give time to domestic responsibilities. A family member is likely to fall ill. A colleague will help you generously with your urgent work. A new source of income may appear on the horizon. Do not respond to challenges and roadblocks with a sense of nervousness rather stay confident and pleasant.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will continue to function in a courageous manner. They will clear all the roadblocks purely on account of their wit and intelligence. Nothing will manage to dampen your spirit today. A lucrative deal may come your way if you deal in cosmetics or furniture. There will be love and harmony among family members. If you had applied for a loan, it is likely to get sanctioned. Control your spending.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will work very efficiently and bring their work in their control. If you had lent money to a relative, this is a good day to make a reminder call and demand that money should be returned. Business people will make gains especially in those projects that are being done in partnership with women. Salaried people must stay away from office politics as they are likely to get trapped in unnecessary conflicts. You may have to undertake a road journey.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will do very well today on all fronts. Your pending payments will get cleared and you are likely to receive a solid payment as a signing amount for new projects. If you appear in an interview or a competitive exam, you will do very well. Some of you may seal your romantic relationship as a lifelong one. A family youngster is likely to make an achievement on the academic front.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, August 24, 2021: Check your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Taurus, Cancer & Virgo