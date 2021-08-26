Horoscope Today, August 26, 2021: See your astrology prediction for zodiac sign Taurus, Scorpio & others

Taurus, Scorpio and Aquarius sign people will find their financial front warming up with positive developments. What do stars bring for you? Read your daily horoscope to know.

Aries

Aries sign people will play their cards well on the work front by prioritising the important assignments first and postponing the not so important ones for a later intervention. You will work with the best of your abilities and achieve success in clearing a major backlog. Do not share sensitive or confidential information with anybody in the workplace as somebody may use it to tarnish your image. A payment will get made very suddenly which will enhance your spending power.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will find their financial front warming up as payments will pour in from several sources. Your judgement ability will be at its sharpest best in money-related issues. You are likely to remain in an aggressive and controlling mood which will be resisted by the family youngsters. A positive approach may work better rather than exerting your authority. Your speech might remain aggressive and unpleasant. Those in a relationship will experience the bliss of romance.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will achieve something positive on the professional front on account of their wisdom and hard work. You will take important decisions in a consultative manner as a result of which the team spirit will be high and the atmosphere at work will be harmonious. You may feel slightly restless about your existing residence. Your health stars indicate problems. You are likely to get an opportunity to spend time with a close friend.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will get ahead in their career on account of their networking skills. You may be invited for a social or a religious ceremony. You may donate a large amount there. Pending payments are likely to be cleared in abundance as a result of which you will have extra cash to splurge on your wishes. There will be love and harmony among family members. Your life partner will help you in meeting your deadlines. She will also have care and concern for you. Too much work may tire you out completely.

Leo

Leo sign people avoid all the major pitfalls in their business deals on account of their foresight and sharp observations skills. Barring one or two people, everybody will cooperate with you for the completion of your projects. An evening out with the family or an exotic dinner is possible which will lift your spirits despite work-related fatigue. Flaunting your money or investments is never a good idea as it may attract the wrong people’s attention.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to remain occupied with their work. The morning will be especially busy as your boss may have too many expectations from you. A road journey may have to be taken to a different town to meet a relative or an ailing friend. You must drive carefully as you are vulnerable to accidents or injuries. Taking assistance on the financial front from an expert will prove extremely helpful as your investments will fall in an order.

Libra

Libra sign people will spend a relaxed day after a long phase of hard and strenuous work. They are likely to complete a major assignment which will give a sense of accomplishment and relief. You are likely to win a property wrangle and get hold of family heritage. This will be a productive day for those who have been trying to change their job or get one. You will spend some lovely time with your offspring. Do not entertain negative thoughts.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will find their financial front warming up as money flows in from sources. You will continue to complete several projects and the payments will be made quickly. Completion and payments, both will give a sense of accomplishment. Lovers will have an immensely fulfilling time and so will do the married partners. If you are trying to change your job, you may get an offer from a prestigious organization. You will end the day with a sense of achievement.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to remain caught up with domestic issues. A family member is likely to behave in an unreasonable manner and keep you anxious and stressed. However, you are advised to remain calm and focus on your work. A new proposal may be made to you which will have the potential of enhancing your side income. Avoid taking decisions in a rush whether the issue is professional or personal. A friend will help you in all kinds of problems.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will remain valorous in their approach. You will keep the entire professional scene happening as well as stable. This will leave an exceptionally good impression on the people in authority. A piece of good news awaits some of you on the business front especially, if you have been trying to expand your work. Peace and harmony will characterize the ethos at home. Do not come under the influence of crafty people’s financial schemes.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people are likely to remain extremely busy meeting the deadlines on the work front. The day will remain pleasant as there will be several positive developments on the monetary front. Your financial front will truly warm up. This is a good day to make business plans or expand the scope of your existing deals. Taking guidance from a senior partner or a more successful one will prove immensely helpful. Check all your documents before stepping out.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will get access to a lucrative opportunity on the work front. You may get some exciting proposals such as the possibility of an overseas visit for an official assignment or a posting to a prestigious office. Money will flow in and help you achieve stability for some time to come. Romance will be fulfilling as well as exciting. Taking your seniors’ help will prove immensely beneficial on the academic front.

Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Pisces