Horoscope Today, August 28, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Gemini & Aquarius

Leo, Libra and Sagittarius sign people are likely to bask in a loving and harmonious ethos at home. What are the possibilities for you? Read your daily horoscope to know.

Aries

Aries sign people will draw praise and monetary gains for a work recently accomplished by them. Your work will progress as per your plans and schemes. Unexpected people will help you even strangers will come forward to resolve your issues. This will keep you going. There will be pleasant and peaceful ethos at home. A friend may express his affection by doing something special for you. You are likely to get positive results if you recently appeared in an interview or a competitive exam.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will keep themselves engaged in addressing complex issues at work or attending to projects that have been stuck since a long time. There will be several things to attend to on both personal and professional front. Your judgment is likely to prove mistaken on the financial front. You may have to cope with a loss borne out of a poor judgment about financial schemes. You may develop a headache or acidity on account of stress and exhaustion. Be polite to your spouse.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will plan their savings and investments. A new professional proposal may be made to you for a consultancy-based assignment. It will appear lucrative as it will have the potential of enhancing your professional prestige as well as giving you additional money. Your work will move on without any hiccups or obstacles. You may change the arrangement of the furniture in your house and redecorate the entire space. Consult your friends before arriving at any decision.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will play their cards well on the professional front by talking strategically and not getting trapped in any complex situation or a project. There will be enough people to support you in tricky situations as a result of which you will escape several problems today. Taking guidance from seniors will prove immensely helpful. Your parents require your time and attention. Control your angry outbursts as they will only increase your stress.

Leo

Leo sign people will sail through their work and personal issues very easily. There will be a conducive ethos and things will move as per your wishes. Pending payments or arrears are likely to be paid which will give you much awaited relief and satisfaction. A lucrative business proposal may be made to you which will bring solid prospects of working with people who rule the trading scene. There will be love and harmony at home. You are vulnerable to getting so remain cautious.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will continue to work with a sense of concentration and a commitment to meet the deadlines. There will be too many things but you will manage to keep a grip over everything. Do not ignore the signals of physical discomfort and poor health as a serious problem may be building up. You may have to run from pillar to post to resolve a problem. Your partner will care for you and look after your needs well. Handle kitchen and fire-related equipment carefully.

Libra

Libra sign people will manage to do a lot of work and achieve a sense of professional satisfaction. A job offer may come your way very suddenly which will meet your requirements and liking. Traders will do very well especially, those who sell paints and colours. There will be love and harmony among family members. Your spouse will do things to appease you. You may set out on a shopping spree and will be able to comfortably buy without feeling any stress.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will make achievements on the professional front by networking with influential people. You should not offload important work to your juniors and also do not leave important documentation to others. Read all the documents yourself before signing them. You may be given new projects on the work front. A minor injury or discomfort is possible which might lead to some delay or frustration. You are likely to make an interest-based income.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will do well on the professional and financial front. Their work will remain in their grip and will move as per their wishes. Your boss will be pleased with your performance and the way you implement his/her instructions. You may be praised or rewarded in a major way. There will be love and harmony at home and the ethos will be pleasant. An interview or exam setting will remain positive. Do not pay attention to negative and crafty people.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will have to struggle on several fronts. You will work hard and make all the efforts yet success may remain elusive in minor or major projects. Your colleague’s indifference may increase your problems. A lucrative business deal may suddenly emerge for those who sell stationery and readymade garments. Do not waste your time in solving others’ problems or giving them advice. A gadget purchase is possible.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will do very well on all the fronts. You will conduct yourself in a graceful and wise manner. You will handle tricky situations and negative people in a strategic manner. Pending payments will get cleared and the money will flow in. Some kind of unexpected inflow of money is also indicated in the stars. You will remain cheerful and upbeat throughout the day. You may go on a shopping spree in the evening and feel happy about your present conditions.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will make efforts to reach out to different people in order to get new professional assignments. They will work hard to augment the scope of their work and income. Your efforts are likely to bear good results. If you are applying for admission in a prestigious institution, you will get positive results. You may suffer from a minor discomfort and some kind of muscular stress. Prayer will prove therapeutic.

