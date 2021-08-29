Horoscope Today, August 29, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Libra, Aries & Gemini

Aries, Gemini and Libra sign people need to take care of their health and avoid stress. What do you need to be careful about? Read your daily horoscope to know.

Aries

Aries sign people will face problems on the familial front. You should restrain excessively from giving advice on domestic issues. You may get a little worried about your financial condition. The workload will be excessive but you will remain successful. Students will get results in proportion to the hard work put in by them. Take care of your health and do not take stress. There will be some problems in your eyes.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will get the support of their colleagues in the workplace. This will be a positive day for work-related issues. There will be mental upheaval over something. There will be some stressful situations in your marital relationship. You will make gains in property-related work. Your offspring and brother will support you. Do not take any decision in a fit of rage.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will have to do unnecessary running around today. You may end up wasting your money on unproductive activities. You will keep the situations in your control on account of your valour. A health issue is likely to bother you. A sudden monetary gain will cheer you up. You may plan to purchase a property.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will enjoy favourable and enabling conditions in the workplace. You will have to put in a lot of extra effort in order to make monetary gains. You will face obstacles in the way of expected payments. You are advised not to engage in discussions with your offspring. Students are likely to waste their time in useless activities. A conversation held with friends will prove useful.

Leo

Leo sign people will face problems in the workplace. You will do well if you maintain a congruous approach with that of your colleagues and officers. DO not fall into any kind of greed today. Your health will remain fine except for exhaustion. Your life partner will support you. You shall make monetary gains. Keep calm if you want to have a pleasant day.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will remain sluggish today. You will want to take rest and not do anything significant. Your work will not get affected, but you will keep thinking over something. This is an appropriate day to demand a loaned amount. A journey may get planned today. You will get the support of your family members.

Libra

Libra sign people will have to cope with heightened expenses. You may have to run around a lot for work. You will be pleased with your offspring’s performance. Your life partner is likely to make progress and get new opportunities. A personal or an official trip may get planned. Take care of your health and avoid unnecessary stress. You shall meet new people.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will have a pleasant day on the work front. Business people will have to put in some extra effort. A problem may crop up in your marital life. There will be chances of making gains in money-related issues. An investment will yield gains. There will be chances of a rise in your comforts. Your health will remain fine. Do not take stress. The day shall bring average results for students.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will give an excellent performance in the workplace. Business people shall make excellent gains. Your rivals may try to harm you. A journey is possible. Take care of your health. Exercise restraint over your speech and do not get into debates with your family members. This will be a positive day for students. Be cautious while handling cash.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will have to deal with problems as people may not cooperate with you adequately. There will be some stress on the work front. You will have to work very hard in order to make gains and there will be some success to taste. Conflicts are possible between you and your offspring. Take care of your health. A favourable stroke of luck will be helpful despite problems. A minor monetary gain is possible.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will have to cope with a fall in their comforts and pleasures. Do not take any decision in an emotionally charged state of mind. You will have to cope with excessive workload. Your familial life will remain good. There will be enhanced affection between brothers and sisters. Take care of your health and keep away from negative thoughts.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will remain entangled in absolutely wasteful activities. Your confidence may fall a bit today when it comes to work. This will be a productive day for business people. There will be problems on the monetary front too. Your life partner will support you and also make financial gains. Keep lethargy and anger under control and remain cautious to avoid conflicts with your siblings.

