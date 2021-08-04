Horoscope Today, August 4, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio

Gemini, Cancer and Sagittarius sign people are likely to enjoy a fulfilling and loving family life. How about you? What do stars bring for you? Read your daily predictions to know.

Aries

Aries sign people should continue to remain polite and humble in their approach. You are advised to ignore people’s limitations and follies. Your family members may not be loving and emotionally supportive even while you deal with professional stress and struggles. Money flows in and will keep you financially strong and free from any anxiety. Special efforts may boost up the profit earned through existing business deals. A young family member may begin earning today.

Taurus

Taurus sign people may want to spend time in solitude reflecting upon their struggles and contemplating solutions. You may not find any rest at home or peace of mind on account of one interruption or the other including your spouse’s disgruntled attitude. You are advised to respect your partner’s feelings rather than getting angry or annoyed with her. You are likely to take interest in buying a prime property. You may torture yourself by imagining that nothing is going right on any front.

Gemini

Gemini sign people may come under the grip of a seasonal ailment and feel stressed. You may have to spend money to get yourself treated and that may emerge as an additional source of stress. A lucrative project or a business deal may fall in your kitty even if you do not make any significant efforts. You may go on a shopping spree and try to lift your spirits by purchasing expensive jewellery or an electronics item. Your family members will be loving and emotionally supportive.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will have to wait for a long time if they have applied for a raise in their job. Your boss may not agree with your demands even if your claims are honest about your recent performance. Your partner may be extra sensitive so steer clear of all contentious issues. Students should concentrate on their studies and work hard. If you plan an outing with your family, choose your meal and drinks carefully as you are vulnerable to catching a stomach infection. Be available to your parents.

Leo

Leo sign people will remain busy attending to some essential activities. Your excellent organizational skills will come handy in raising human resources for an important assignment even if that means looking for it outside your immediate department in the workplace. An excellent business opportunity is waiting for some of you on the business front. An injury or a sprain might create disruptions in the speedy completion of your assignments, but you will somehow manage to carry on.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to remain slightly agitated as an important opportunity may slip out of their fingers on account of a minor lapse and they may manage to save it at the last moment by working hard and running around for it. It will be a day of extreme disappointment to extreme level achievement. However, this will become possible only if you make sincere efforts and do not feel resigned to your fate. A party or an outing is possible in the evening and you may enjoy yourself by spending lavishly on it.

Libra

Libra sign people need to be careful on the road and while handling any machinery or tools. The chances of getting injured or burnt are very high. You are even vulnerable to spraining your foot or ankle. Your networking skills come in handy in acquiring some new projects on the professional or business front. Steely determination will propel you to excel on the financial front. Do not get anxious about your expenses as the inflow will carry on for a while.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will achieve financial stability and strength as money flows in. Things move smoothly in the workplace as you go about your work swiftly and efficiently. Business people may have to cope with some disappointments as carelessly done activities may bring back more problems. Remember, investing money in partnership-based projects today will be as good as lost, so make sure all the details are known to you before finalizing anything. Do not behave roughly with people even if their actions are irresponsible.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are advised to steer clear of any contentious issues on the work front as a disturbing element at office may just be looking for an opportunity to get offended and create conflicts by catching your words and blowing them out of proportions. Family life will remain fulfilling and your partner will be loving and caring. Investment in shares is likely to yield good results. Steely determination will propel you to succeed in your studies in a major way. Spiritual pursuits will bring comfort.



Capricorn

Capricorn sign people may have to wait for much longer to get their payments cleared even if the amount is small. A disturbing element may disrupt normal family life and challenge your authority. You are likely to feel hurt and distressed. Students should not take any opportunity for granted as it may slip out of their fingers if they are not proactive. Family peace may get restored in the afternoon if you make efforts. Too much stress may give you a headache.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will work very hard and overcome all obstacles on account of their excellent offloading skills. You will work efficiently despite coping with pressure of all kinds. Your expenditure is set to remain very high. An excellent business opportunity appears in the offing if you have been proactive. Students are likely to make a mark by giving a stellar performance and become popular among their school and other friends.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to remain weak and dull in their approach. They may lack the determination to go about their work swiftly and efficiently. The results may dampen your spirits further. Some of you may set out on a long journey. You must prepare well for a journey and pack carefully. Lending money to someone today will be as good as lost or donated. Do not expect it to come back. You are likely to get attracted to useless investment plans.

