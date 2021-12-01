Horoscope Today, December 1, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Leo, Capricorn

Leo, Capricorn and Aquarius ascendant sign people will remain in an enthusiastic and valorous form when it comes to their work. Read your daily predictions to know the possibilities for your ascendant sign.

Aries

Aries sign people will manage to complete a lot of their pending tasks today. Business people are likely to make solid gains. They will achieve greater understanding and harmony with their associates. Your life partner’s support will be available in abundance. This will be a favourable day for health concerns. Your financial position will be strong. Your family members will support you by all means.

Taurus

Taurus sign people may have to face some kind of health-related issues today. Salaried folks will receive good news. There will be some positive developments at the workplace. You will spend a pleasant time with your life partner and offspring. Students will get average results today. Keep away from unnecessary speculation and debates.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will make solid gains in money-related issues. Students will secure success in their endeavours today. Your brother or friends may extend a special support today. You will benefit on account of a positive stroke of luck. If there has been an issue related to your offspring, it will get resolved. Your income will increase and you may also receive a gift today.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will make solid gains in the workplace. You may remain somewhat confused over an issue today. You are likely to make monetary gains on account of an immoral activity. Maintain an affectionate stance towards your offspring. You may remain a little worried about your parents’ health. Your familial life will remain pleasant. You may increase the level of amenities in your life.

Leo

Leo sign people will have a day characterised by high self-confidence and valour. Conditions will remain favourable in the workplace. This will be a day of positive development for those who are in love. This is a great day for real estate deals. Students will make progress in their field. A journey may get planned today. Expenses will have to be made on necessary items.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will have a pleasant time with their family members today. The influx of money will strengthen your financial standing today. The patients of blood pressure need to remain attentive today. Your routine comforts will be of high order. Avoiding small debates will be a wiser approach in the workplace.

Libra

Libra sign people will experience a rise in their honour and prestige. There will be favourable developments on the monetary front. Exercise restraint in familial matters. You will maintain a good understanding with your offspring. You may get new opportunities to enhance your income. A journey is possible and it shall involve expenses too.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people may get hassled on account of too much work and several responsibilities. You may develop a negative bent towards your brother and friends. Do not lend money to anybody. Your life partner’s support will prove beneficial. Take care of your health as body pain and blood-related issues will trouble you. You will make monetary gains.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will make monetary gains today. Your daily income will surely be on a higher side. Students will make progress in their academic endeavours. Your conjugal life will remain pleasant. There will be too much work in the workplace to complete today. Your offspring is likely to make gains today. You will be honoured for your recent contributions. A journey is possible.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will make several gains in the workplace. You will maintain a good understanding with your senior officer today. You will remain very confident and enthusiastic about your work. You will secure success in making gains through your business deals. Keep sluggishness under control while doing routine chores. Your familial and marital life will remain pleasant. Take care of your health.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will enjoy the support of a favourable stroke of luck. You are advised to avoid small debates with your seniors in the workplace. You will remain in a valorous form when it comes to your work. This will be a day of making monetary gains. You may get hassled on account of too many responsibilities. There will be harmony in your familial life. This will be a difficult day for students.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will face some health-related issues today. Your sluggishness may keep your tasks pending. You may have to run around to meet your work-related requirements. Routine chores will also demand some extra effort. Your expenses will be on the higher side. Retailers will do very well today. Your family members’ support will be helpful. Avoid small debates.

