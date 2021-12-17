Horoscope Today, December 17, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Leo, Capricorn

Gemini, Cancer and Capricorn ascendant sign people will have to cope with some delays and disappointments on the work front. Read the daily predictions to know the possibilities in detail for your ascendant sign.

Aries

Aries sign people must remain composed today and ignore the errors made by others on personal and professional front. People at home and at work will be predisposed to making silly mistakes which will irritate you to no end and you may burst into anger. However, it will only lead to conflicts and hurt emotions. If you conserve your emotional energy, you will be able to do well in completing your urgent tasks. There will be an inflow of money. A lingering issue will trouble you.

Taurus

Taurus sign people may feel indifferent towards their work. There will be a sense of boredom and the lack of enthusiasm towards the current assignments. However, there will be too many things to pay attention to and complete today itself, so there will be chaos. There will be struggles for business people as the deals may fall apart just before getting finalised. Make sure you spare some time for your spouse and remain affectionate.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will have to deal with some chaos as the work will be too much and you will feel frail and weak. People around you may not cooperate adequately and may not sympathise with your condition as a result of which you may feel let down by them. There will be some delays on the work front because of which you may remain irritable. Your rivals may try to tarnish your image by scheming against you.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will have to deal with the delays in their payments or financial documents getting approved. People may create obstacles even at the final stage. There will be some kind of tension over an issue which will last for a while. If you are applying for an admission in a prestigious institution, you must fill all the forms very carefully and check them several times. Check all your documents carefully.

Leo

Leo sign people may have to resolve a few problems on the work front and mediate between two colleagues. The misunderstanding between them may lead to a significant delay in the completion of important work so your role and contribution will be significant. Pending payments will get cleared. Expenses are set to rise but you will not feel worried. A deal with a prestigious client in the market will be a feather in the cap of business people.

Virgo

Virgo sign people may not have the enthusiasm and the zest to go about their work and face the challenges of life. You may want to withdraw from the humdrum of life and lead a quiet day resting at home and enjoying the comfort of familial bliss and care.. Overindulgence in spicy food may give some serious discomfort so take adequate care. Mind your tone as your statements may create a rift between you and a loved cousin or friend.

Libra

Libra sign people may have to mediate between two family members who may have developed conflicts or misunderstandings between them. You may remain on your toes throughout the day as even minor tasks will require you to run from pillar to post. Adopt healthy diets and restrain from substance abuse because related health issues are indicated in your stars. You will have to spend money on your family members.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will prove their mettle on the professional and get rewarded by their immediate boss and other higher-ups. You may be given an out of the turn promotion or some kind of privilege in the workplace. Make sure that you spare a listen to your spouse. Your hectic schedule may make your partner feel ignored and let down by you. There will be an inflow of money and you will achieve a happy bank balance. Minor problems will persist.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will make gains on all the fronts as their luck shines bright. All your work will come through easily so you must maintain a pleasant and composed demeanour even if your subordinates make silly errors. Do not come across as haughty and over bearing while dealing with your family members. You may neglect your meals and the need to maintain a healthy diet because of which there will be some health issues. Your rivals may try to tarnish your image.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will have to deal with some delays on the financial front as a result of which some business activities may get affected. You may remain irritable and aggressive in your approach because of which people may get offended and may not cooperate with you. If your promotion is due, you may hear something positive. A family member may fall ill and may require serious treatment and care. You must plan something for your partner otherwise there will be issues.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people may have to put everything aside and pay attention to the problems or issues faced by a senior family member. It could be a health problem or something else but it will require you to run around throughout the day. You may not get even a single moment of rest and peace. It will be a day of multifarious activities even for business people and they may finally clinch a massive deal with an international client. A source of additional income may appear from somewhere.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will give an excellent performance today. They will prove their mettle by resolving some of the most complex tasks and completing overdue assignments. However, you may lack the required energy to run around so you may remain irritable and sluggish in your approach. A social obligation is indicated in the stars as you may have to attend a gathering . You may withdraw from the world and decide to have a quiet evening.

