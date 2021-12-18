Horoscope Today, December 18, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Leo, Capricorn

Scorpio, Capricorn and Sagittarius ascendant sign people are advised to pay attention to their partners as they may feel insecure and dissatisfied with the relationship. Read the predictions for your ascendant sign to know further details.

Aries

Aries sign people must remain careful while handling sensitive issues at home. Do not be overtly critical and harsh while conveying your displeasure with people’s actions and attitude at home. Your work will get completed satisfactorily because of your practical approach. A payment may finally come through for which you have been waiting since long. Students struggling on the academic front will finally resolve their issues. A colleague may give you some kind of distress.

Taurus

Taurus sign people might feel disenchanted with their professional setting as too much competition and rivalry may make them averse to the whole thing. You may feel bogged down by the high expectations placed by your boss. You will remain comfortable when it comes to finances. You may develop a grip over your thoughts and try to get involved in your work in the afternoon. There will be positive developments. You must look after the tiny things that matter in a conjugal relationship.

Gemini

Gemini sign people may remain mentally and physically stressed. There are chances of an injury or some kind of discomfort. The work will require you to run between several offices and coordinate with a large number of people as a result of which you may feel baffled and disoriented. Your expenses are set to remain high if you do not restrain in a conscious manner. You may also have to travel to resolve some of the official problems. Maintain a close watch on the steps taken by your enemies.

Cancer

Cancer sign people may struggle on the financial front. You may find it difficult to repay the loan or pay some kind of required fee for licence etc. You may feel disoriented in general and especially, when it comes to work. This is not a good day to approach your boss or teachers to discuss sensitive issues. You must wait for the right moment. A friend or a trusted subordinate may try to cheat you so you must remain vigilant.

Leo

Leo sign people are advised to go with the flow and wait for the golden days to come to be able to resolve some of the teething professional problems. This is not an excellent day to address the professional problems that have persisted for a long while. A gadget or an equipment of household use may suddenly stop working and you may have to splurge a large amount to replace it immediately. This is a good day to make accomplishments in academic projects. This is a good day for business people to fulfil their ambition.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will remain laid back and distant in their approach. You may take a break and set out on a fun trip. You are likely to enjoy good food and exotic drinks may be in a luxury hotel or a lavish setting. You will be in a mood to splurge as a result of which the balance between earning and spending may get disturbed. It is possible that you may get into a brawl or a heated argument with a friend or a stranger. Take precautions to avoid that.

Libra

Libra sign people may feel bogged down by family problems and the general unpleasantness. You will be on your toes and will have to run around even to do minor tasks. You are advised to stay calm and composed. Angry outbursts will not help you resolve your problems. They will hurt the people around you. You need to be careful about health issues especially if you had an ailment in the past. It may reoccur. Do not spend money mindlessly as you may waste it on unnecessary items.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will achieve amazing career growth on account of the attention bestowed by their senior officers. A solid piece of good news is likely to make your day. It could be about a promotion or a significant rise in your salary. Your spouse may feel insecure and may thus get into fights over petty issues. You must give more attention to your partner and comfort him or her. The inflow of money will be in abundance. A doubt may persist and keep you lost in your thoughts.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will get several excellent opportunities today. Your work will move smoothly, therefore, you must maintain a positive approach even if people do not cooperate with you. Stay warm and affectionate towards your spouse as angry outbursts will not help you in achieving anything. You may face some health issues today but things will improve in the afternoon. Keep a vigilant eye on your enemies as they may be brewing something to harm you. This is a good day for group studies.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people may have to deal with a relative or a close friend who got offended in the recent past. You must maintain an apologetic tone right from the start if you want to resolve the feud and end it. Your payments are likely to get blocked by a crafty accounts’ person. You must look after your mother well. Your partner may feel insecure and may remain in a bad mood.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people may face some problems on account of their sister. Your sister may either get upset with you or may fall ill. Either way, it will mean an investment of considerable time and emotions for you. Business people will succeed in meeting their targets on account of their logical approach and fine reading of the market trends. Plan your expenses well rather than fretting over the issue.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will benefit today as their stars are on a highly favourable side. Your projects will get completed in a jiffy. If you have applied for some kind of permission, it will come through easily. However, you will remain slightly lazy and laid back in your approach. A real estate deal is likely to get finalised as per your terms and conditions. Stay affectionate towards your family members and respect their space. You will receive the money that people owe to you.

