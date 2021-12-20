Horoscope Today, December 20, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Leo, Libra, Capricorn

Leo, Libra and Capricorn ascendant sign people are likely to enjoy the bliss of familial gathering and bonding. Read the predictions for your ascendant sign to know further details.

Aries

Aries sign people will prove their mettle on the professional front and will earn the laurels. Your boss and your co-workers will be highly impressed with your abilities to win over the obstacles. One by one, you will unleaf solutions and come out triumphant over every obstacle that you face. This is an auspicious day for those who have applied for admission in prestigious institutions abroad. There will be an inflow of money. You may indulge in some luxury shopping for yourself.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will keep their family members in good spirits with their caring attitude and a practical approach towards life. Your work will come through easily. A friend may do a special offer by bringing the news of a professional opportunity or a business proposal. You need to be caring towards your spouse. A family member may fall ill. If you have applied for a permission, it will be granted. A loaned amount may be returned to you.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will overcome all the obstacles that may appear in their path today. They will remain enthusiastic and energetic throughout the day. You will feel cheerful and enthusiastic about life. The day promises to bring a major breakthrough if you are trying to find a new job or an additional source of income. If you are looking for an alliance with a new team of people, you will succeed in establishing a network.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will have to deal with challenges on the work front. Business people will have to put in an extra effort in order to assert their choices while finalising a new deal. You will be required to be persistent in your approach. If you appear in an exam, you must revise the entire syllabus carefully and check all the documents before leaving your home. Fun activities with your partner will bring you two closer. Control your spending.

Leo

Leo sign people will gain profits from an additional source of income. This will prove to be an exceptionally bright day if you are expecting a result of some kind whether on the academic front or job-selection. Your dedication will win over your boss and further higher ups. You might take your family members and spouse out for shopping and dinner. This will strengthen the family bonding. You will achieve a happy bank balance. You will feel satisfied with the way your life is progressing.

Virgo

Virgo sign people take complete control of their professional assignments as the stars are highly favourable for that. You will sort out all the challenges with the help of your supportive colleagues. This is a favourable day to finalise a real estate deal if you want to keep it as an option to invest your surplus cash. You will remain lost in the thoughts of a blissful relationship with your partner. Do not postpone anything for a later date or time.

Libra

Libra sign people will accomplish all their goals as the stars are highly favourable. If you appear in an exam or an interview for a coveted job, your performance will be appreciated. A family gathering is likely to bring your relatives and other members closer. A family youngster may do something to bring comfort in the life of family elders. If a promotion or an increment is due in your existing job, it may get finalised today.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will take swift action in their professional sphere and succeed in completing a lot of pending work. However, too much work and running around may give you some physical discomfort. You may be given even more work because of the impression that your boss holds in her mind about your abilities. Staying away from arrogance will help you connect with your partner on an emotional level.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to be in a highly ambitious mood while negotiating the terms and conditions of new business deals. Your boss may do something to enable you to overcome all the challenges on the professional front. Paying attention to your partner’s demands may bring you both closer to each other. You will remain cheerful and enthusiastic about life. There will be a few problems to resolve at the home front.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will sort out all the challenges or pending issues on account of their wisdom and practical approach. You are likely to get rich dividends and more than expected payments from your assignments. A family gathering will keep the ethos cheerful and light at home. You will enjoy the bliss of familial care and comfort. You may set out for a trip with your family members. Over indulgence in junk food may give some discomfort.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people are likely to gain surplus cash in their routine business transactions. This will be on account of your renewed strategy and a smart approach. There will be cheerful ethos at home as some relatives may pay a surprise visit. All your family members will benefit on account of your excellent stars. A loaned amount may be returned by the person who took it if you make some efforts to demand the money. This will be a family day.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to be promoted to a higher post as a reward. You will succeed in implementing the commands given by your boss and he will appreciate your efforts. You may set out on a shopping spree with your family members and enjoy your day. You are likely to enjoy good food and exotic drinks. Overdue payments are likely to be made which will stabilise your bank balance for a long time to come. You may remain worried over something.