Horoscope Today, December 21, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Taurus, Gemini, Virgo

Taurus, Gemini and Virgo ascendant sign people will work tactfully and turn things in their favour while resolving professional issues. Read the daily forecast for your ascendant sign to know further details.

Aries

Aries sign people will be appreciated for their creativity and commitment on the professional front. Laurels and recognition will be yours. A chance encounter with a specialist will turn out to be a boon for students who want to pursue research. Your work will come through easily as per your plans. You are likely to achieve a happy bank balance and some surplus cash too. Your offspring may give a pleasant surprise.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will work tactfully and swing the results in their favour on account of their family members’ support and help. It is an auspicious day for those who want to start a new project or a business deal. Your elder brother may help in resolving a complex problem. If you have been facing problems in documentation work of any kind, they will get resolved today. Students need to stay focussed.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will solve professional issues with a tactful and delicate approach to turn the tide in their favour. You will good about your abilities and the positive results in your work. Your effort will be recognised by your boss and other authorities. A new beginning awaits those who have political ambitions. The new liaisons are likely to be productive.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will have to use their wisdom and managerial skills in order to resolve complex situations. There will be several chaotic situations to handle. Students need to take their studies seriously otherwise they may have to face a rude shock. Do not give unsolicited advice to your offspring. There are possibilities of an altercation between you two. You and your spouse will make efforts to enthuse romance in your relationship. An official trip is possible.

Leo

Leo sign people will clinch a profitable deal as several golden opportunities are likely to strike their path. It is an auspicious day for those students who want to study abroad. Your efficiency and practical approach will enable you to work efficiently and complete a prestigious project within the time limit. Your life partner will be in a caring and affectionate mood. You are likely to enjoy a quiet evening in the company of your family members.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to be invited to be a part of a venture that may open the doors of success on the professional front. It will be necessary to solve professional problems with a tactful and smart approach. You may enter into final negotiation for a house or plot purchase deal. Your lover will take the initiative to infuse spark in your relationship. Be active and prompt.

Libra

Libra sign people will fare well in chaotic as well as routine professional situations as their luck is smiling bright. Your financial life is set to get better with gains from some of the past investments. Spending time with babies will have a therapeutic effect. The family ethos will remain pleasant and peaceful. You are likely to receive assistance to complete an important task. Recognition among important and prestigious people will be the highlight of the day.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people might be asked to lead a promising venture as a recognition of their creative and efficient professional approach. Your energy levels may remain somewhat low and may give you anxiety. Your efforts to augment your income may be rewarded. Take advantage of every opportunity to prove your mettle and do not get casual even about minor assignments. Students should not become complacent if they want to succeed in their goals.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to come across a golden opportunity to clinch a profitable deal. This is highly likely for businesspeople or entrepreneurs. Salaried folks may get recognized by their boss for their creativity and commitment. Your life partner will make efforts to infuse spark in your relationship. He/she may give important advice which will help you resolve a complex problem. Domestic chores will act like stress busters.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will solve problems involving technicalities and norms with a tactful and delicate approach. The day will bring peace, prosperity and happiness in your family as everybody will be together and maintain a cohesive approach. Financial acumen will enable young entrepreneurs to clinch a profitable deal. This is a good day to plan a trip to a place of pilgrimage. Take precautions on the health front.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people are likely to enter into final negotiations for a new business deal in a partnership venture. Income from an absolutely unexpected source will leave you with surplus to invest further. Martial front looks exciting and promising as romance is in the air for you. New liaisons will materialise on the work front and will prove beneficial in the long turn. You will enjoy a quiet evening in the company of your family members.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to sign new projects or get to lead an important project which will bring the limelight on you. Your life is set to get soaked in comforts and amenities on account of gains from several sources. You are likely to receive money that people owe to you. You may withdraw from the humdrum of life to enjoy some intimate moments with your partner and infuse spark in your relationship. Do not pay attention to unnecessary dilemmas.

