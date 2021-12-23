Horoscope Today, December 23, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Virgo, Capricorn, Aquarius .

Virgo, Capricorn and Aquarius ascendant sign people will achieve a stronger bonding with their partner or spouse. The day will be filled with romance and love for them. Read the daily forecast for your ascendant sign to know further details.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to have a hectic day as there will be too many responsibilities to pay attention to. You may not feel cheerful even if nothing is wrong. There will be intangible anxiety. An elder woman or a senior woman friend may do something special to make your life easier. There will be repairs and renovations to undertake at home which may involve a considerable expenditure. Do not engage in gossip at work today. Eat healthy.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will get a plethora of golden opportunities. People under this sign will make immense professional progress. Rewards and laurels will be yours from all the fronts. Do not become complacent about small scale or not-so significant activities. It might get blown into a dark spot in your professional image. A problem that may have persisted since long will finally get resolved. Your relationship with your spouse may get strained today.

Gemini

Gemini sign people may remain slightly dull and weak as you may have to cope with seasonal ailments. Your financial position is set to improve. You will feel relaxed after a long time about your bank balance. Those in business are likely to make some important decisions. You may help a needy person and that may bring gratitude as well as appreciation by your colleagues and friends. Even in the event of a serious right with a person, do not resort to using harsh words.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will handle all professional situations tactfully and will manage to achieve a lot when it comes to routine targets. Your practical approach will prove efficient in clearing a specific roadblock created by a crafty colleague who may be jealous of you. Do not use harsh words while talking to your spouse as she may get offended easily and the conflict might get blown. You are likely to indulge in comfort shopping.

Leo

Leo sign people will remain on their toes throughout the day. There will be situations which will demand a strategic approach and a timely action. You may feel frustrated and exhausted on account of too many responsibilities. You may have to travel to an office located far away to negotiate the terms and conditions of a new project or to resolve a few problems in the existing projects. You will make financial gains. Either your sister or your mother may fall ill and may need your time and care.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will receive pending payments which may improve their financial position. You may receive appreciation and laurels from colleagues who never appreciate or do not maintain a healthy relationship with you. The day may open up a new chapter in the life of those who have recently fallen in love or got married. Your bond will get stronger. Your family is likely to be a source of strength. This is a good day to take steps to fulfil your ambition of owning a luxury apartment.

Libra

Libra sign people will get a plethora of golden opportunities on the professional front. You may be given a project to lead which will enhance your professional prestige. The inflow of money may be restricted which may give you a sleepless night. However, things are set to brighten up very soon. A family youngster may make an achievement and add to the family’s prestige. You should cooperate with your spouse in all matters. Be kind and harmonious in your approach.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people may have to cope with the demands posed by their boss and other senior colleagues. You may be asked to take care of too many things in the workplace. However, you will also be given a subordinate team and appreciation. This is an auspicious day to get all the pending documentation cleared. Your energy levels are likely to remain low. Home and family will demand expenses to be made on several things.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people need to be cautious while stepping out of home as seasonal ailments or a minor injury is indicated in the stars. You may have to break a fixed deposit in order to meet the constantly rising demands on the domestic front. Those in the government sector or educational institutions will get the support of their colleagues and seniors. Even in the event of a serious conflict, do not resort to using unpleasant words. The damage will be irreparable.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will remain mentally and physically active throughout the day and complete all the work before the deadline. You may spend time and resources to infuse spark in your relationship and will reach new heights of romance and bonding. You may be transferred to a more prestigious branch of your company or may be asked to lead a new project. Stalled projects can be revived today. Work hard if you have an exam today.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people must plan their budget before indulging in impulsive shopping of luxurious items. You will regain a sense of optimism about your appearance and health. You may consider new diet plans and exercise regimen. Business people can expect major gains through prudent decisions in their deals and transactions. This is an auspicious day for editors, teachers and script writers. They may get a new job offer. Married couples will reach new heights of bonding and romance.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will make a flamboyant start to the day. Things will fall in place on their own. You will get several golden opportunities on the work front. A work done in the past may bring laurels and recognition. A father-like-figure may give important advice which will help you in turning a new project in your favour. If you have to appear in an exam today, you must work hard and prepare well.

