Horoscope Today, December 24, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Gemini, Leo

Aries, Scorpio and Capricorn ascendant sign people are likely to enjoy intimacy with their lover and a fun-filled time with their loved ones. The day will be filled with romance and love for them. Read the daily forecast for your ascendant sign to know further details.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to receive monetary gains in abundance. You will make great gains through investments also. This will be a day of accomplishments for students. You are likely to have a pleasant time with your friends. This is an auspicious day for lovers and those who are looking for a partner. Married couples will remain affectionate towards each other. The conditions will remain favourable in the workplace.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will make accomplishments on the work front. Salaried folks may hear something exciting about their job conditions. However, there will be some kind of anxiety over something. You may have to spend money to get certain things done on the domestic front. An altercation is possible between you and your life partner. Take care of your health. This will be a day of burning the midnight oil for students.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to be honoured and appreciated. You will make gains and achieve success in your endeavours. You may get associated with a religious ceremony or an event. There will be chances of an increase in your comforts and pleasures. Students will get mixed results. You may make monetary gains.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will get the support of their family members in abundance. You shall make monetary gains. A health problem is likely to create some discomfort. The situation will remain normal on the work front. You may face some issues on the offspring front. Students may remain distracted today. You will succeed in making your life conditions more comfort oriented.

Leo

Leo sign people will make solid gains today as the day is favourable for that. The day shall bring some exceptional gains in the matters of money. You will manage to achieve a happy bank balance. This will be a favourable day for all kinds of work-related issues. Students will score well if their result is getting declared today. Partnership ventures will prove useful. Your marital life will remain pleasant.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will have to cope with a sudden increase in their expenses. You may have to cope with excessive work pressure today. However, you will make gains on account of your enemies. You will benefit if you maintain harmony with your partner and coordinate with her on domestic issues. Your bond with your offspring will get stronger. You may face some health issues today.

Libra

Libra sign people will make monetary gains today. You are likely to strike gold in the share market and in commission- based activities. Students are likely to get good results in their academic projects and also exams. You may go for an outing with your friends and family members. You will be honoured and appreciated for your contribution in the workplace. You will make your life even more comfortable. Your luck will shine bright today.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will make gains in their job today. You will maintain excellent coordination and understanding on issues with your senior officers. You will feel a surge of emotions towards your mother. Students are likely to get some excellent results today. If you are in love or you want to start a new relationship, the day will be auspicious in both the cases. You may receive a gift today.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will enjoy the support of a favourable stroke of luck. You will make gains in government-related processes. Those active in politics will make gains today. Your familial and conjugal life will remain pleasant today. This will be a day of burning midnight oil for students. A health issue is likely to afflict you. You will spend a lot of time praying to God.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to face a serious health issue today. You will have to do excessive running around in the workplace. A major expense is possible on organising a religious event. Your relations with your loved ones will acquire further strength. Maintain harmony with your life partner and take care of her health. Trusting somebody beyond a limit may harm you as the person may break your trust.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will make gains in their business transactions. Partnership ventures will bring gains in business activities. You will make gains by paying attention to your pending assignments. The conditions will remain favourable on the work front. This will be a favourable day for students. Your life partner will make gains on account of your favourable stars.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will have to run around a lot in order to complete their work. You may have to cope with heightened expenses. Salaried folks are likely to get good news. You are likely to earn prestige and fame in society. A trip may get planned very suddenly and you will be on the road in no time. Do not waste your time in talking on unproductive issues and take care of your health.

