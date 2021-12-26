Horoscope Today, December 27, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Taurus, Gemini, Leo

Health problems, success for students and caution in relationships are the dominant themes this week. Read the weekly forecast for your ascendant sign to know further details.

Aries

Aries ascendant sign people are likely to remain worried and hassled about a health issue. The conditions will remain favourable in the workplace. You will make business-related gains in abundance. Your relations with your life partner will get harmonious. Students will make accomplishments in academic endeavours. There will be a need to exercise restraint over your speech in familial matters. The end of the week shall bring monetary gains.

Taurus

Taurus ascendant sign people will make solid monetary gains at the beginning of the week. Salaried folks are likely to get some highly positive results on the work front. You are likely to be benefitted on account of your enemies. Take care of your health and be respectful towards your partner. This will be an average week for students. Business people may have to cope with some dramatic ups and downs towards the end of the week.

Gemini

Gemini ascendant sign people are likely to secure success in money-related issues. The week shall bring achievements on the work front. You will have a pleasant time in your familial and marital life. Your offspring’s work will bring cheer and a sense of pride to you. Students will make accomplishments in their academic endeavours. You may get a little worried about your health and expenses towards the end of the week.

Cancer

Cancer ascendant sign people are likely to earn professional prestige and popularity. You will remain highly confident about your work and will take ambitious steps. Students will have to put in a lot of effort throughout the week. You will have to spend money on household requirements and responsibilities. A disagreement may crop up with your mother and offspring. A sudden monetary gain is indicated in the stars. Keep yourself away from unnecessary gossip and rumour-spreading.

Leo

Leo ascendant sign people will secure high order success in money-related issues. Your financial profile is set to improve in a major way. There will be favourable conditions in the workplace. Retailers are likely to strike gold in their business deals. Students will make accomplishments in their academic endeavours. Take care of your mother’s health. Expenses will have to be made to meet the household requirements. You are likely to earn social prestige and honour.

Virgo

Virgo ascendant sign people will secure easy and smooth success in their daily activities. All your work will come through easily and smoothly. You will remain fit and agile throughout the week. You will maintain a strong financial profile and your family members will support you adequately. Make sure that your relations do not get sour with your brothers and friends. The end of the week may make you sluggish and slow down the progress of your work.

Libra

Libra ascendant sign people might remain tense about their financial vulnerabilities. Your expenses will increase considerably. There will be too much work and you will have to put in a lot of extra effort to meet the goals. However, success will kiss your feet for sure. The middle of the week brings some solid gains for you. Maintain harmony with your family members. A sudden monetary gain will cheer you up towards the middle of the week. Take care of your health as headaches will persist.

Scorpio

Scorpio ascendant sign people are likely to make monetary gains. Your income is set to increase. An official trip may get planned very suddenly. You will achieve success in the workplace on account of your hard work and sincerity. There will be some issues on the health front. Conflicts may crop up in your marital relationship. Expenses are set to remain on a higher side. You are advised to restrain yourself from getting involved in unnecessary issues and stress.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius ascendant sign people will receive good news on the work front. You will make even greater efforts on the work front and will achieve success in meeting your targets. Your colleagues’ and officers’ cooperation will prove beneficial. You will maintain harmony with your life partner and also a loving approach . Students will make accomplishments. You shall make monetary gains. Take care of your health and control the spending during the end of the week.

Capricorn

Capricorn ascendant sign people will get mixed results in the workplace. You will manage to coordinate well with your life partner on all the issues. You may have to face a few obstacles while handling money-related issues. This will be a week of success for students. Business people will strike gold in their deals. If you are involved in a legal wrangle, the court may give the judgement in your favour. Make sure that your relations do not get sour with your offspring and friends.

Aquarius

Aquarius ascendant sign people will have to cope with health issues during the beginning of the week. Do not get into a heated or even stretched discussion with your senior officers. Business people will strike gold on account of their practical approach. There will be some kind of negativity in your mind over an issue. You must control that. Your life partner will make gains on account of your favourable stars. The end of the week shall bring monetary gains. Students will make accomplishments in their academic endeavours.

Pisces

Pisces ascendant sign people are likely to receive excellent news on the work front whether they are in a salaried job or in business. A pending task may get completed on account of your efforts. Those working in the government sector will make special gains this week. Your life partner’s support will prove immensely useful in bringing gains in your kitty. You may have to run around in relation to a specific task. Your expenses will remain on a higher side throughout the month. Take care of your health as a stomach issue might afflict you.

