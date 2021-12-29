Horoscope Today, December 29, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio

Taurus, Cancer and Scorpio ascendant sign people need to be careful on the health front as some trouble is indicated in the stars. Read the daily forecast for your ascendant sign to know further details

Aries

Aries sign people will make some exceptional and unexpected gains in their business transactions. Your marital life will remain fine. You will draw people’s appreciative attention in the workplace towards yourself. This will be a day of making achievements for students. The day can fetch solid monetary gains from your usual source of income. There will be a marked improvement in your health issues and still continue to take care of yourself.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will face some problems on the health front. You are likely to get desired results in the workplace. This will turn out to be a productive day for students. You will face some problems on account of the mood swings of your life partner. Control your spending and maintain harmony with your loved ones.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will make monetary gains. You may receive a piece of good news about your offspring. You will maintain a strong profile in the workplace. Take care of your health. It will be good for your own cause to maintain harmony with your life partner. Business people may draw some benefits on account of their business associates. This will be a pleasant day for students.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will enjoy a sharp increase in their comforts. Your senior officers and colleagues will cooperate with you adequately. Students will have to put in an extra effort to complete their work. You will have to spend a large amount on your mother or life partner’s needs. You shall make business gains. A health-related issue is likely to trouble you, so you must take care of your health.

Leo

Leo sign people will earn prestige and fame for their contribution. There will be productive situations in the workplace. Students will get good results. You make sudden monetary gains. Your life partner will support you. Business people will strike gold in their transactions. Your offspring will do something to appease you.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will achieve financial strengthening. You will coordinate at every step with your family members and maintain harmony. There are strong chances of an increase in your income. This will turn out to be a productive day on the work front. You will make achievements. Your relations with your offspring will become harmonious. A minor health issue is likely to trouble you.

Libra

Libra sign people will make solid gains today. You will get excellent results out of your endeavours in the workplace. You will maintain excellent coordination with your senior officers. You will surely make monetary gains. This will be an encouraging day for students. You may plan something new in your business. Your life partner will make gains.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will have to run around a lot today. You will make some gains on the professional front. Your colleagues will support you adequately. You may have to cope with a health issue. Your loved ones will support you. You may have to cope with some unnecessary expenses. A disagreement between you and your life partner may become serious.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will make monetary gains today. You will manage to complete your pending tasks. You will get excellent results in the workplace. A property-related problem is likely to get resolved. Your familial life will remain pleasant. Students will find this day to be productive. Your health will remain fine. You may plan an outing with your friends.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will make some kind of gains related to their work. You will secure success in your tasks by using your speech tactfully. Your familial life will remain pleasant. Your health will remain normal except for muscular discomfort. There will be chances of a stark improvement in your financial standing. A conflict may spring up between you and your offspring.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will achieve an improvement in their income and considerable expansion in the outreach of their business activities. Your colleagues will support you in the workplace. A positive stroke of luck will prove beneficial in your routine activities. The bond between you and your life partner will acquire strength. Your health will remain fine. Your offspring will support you. You may enjoy good food today.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will struggle against health issues. You may feel distracted from your work. You may have to put in a lot of effort even to do minor tasks. Do not trust anybody blindly even for minor things. Your health will remain fine. A pending amount is likely to get cleared and paid.

