Horoscope Today, December 3, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Leo, Capricorn

Aries

Aries sign people might have to face some kind of physical and mental discomfort and stress. This will be a day of making gains in money-related issues. There will be excessive running around for work-related requirements. There will be discomforts and you may not get a good sleep. Restrain yourself from unnecessary analysis and expenses. Your offspring’s support will prove immensely useful.

Taurus

Taurus sign people may have to deal with some issues in their marital life. This will be a great day for job-related efforts. Business people must maintain harmony with their associates. Take care of your health. You may try to improve your lifestyle and add more comfort in your activities. There will be favourable developments in money-related issues. Your familial life will remain blissful.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will have to make expenses today. You may create stress by thinking negatively about your health. An official trip may get planned today. You are likely to make gains on account of your brother and friends. Exercise restraint over your speech while holding routine conversations with people. Be cautious about the activities of your opponents.

Cancer

Cancer sign people are likely to remain a little worried about money-related issues even though there are indications of minor gains too. This will be a day of struggles for students. You may pick up a conflict with your offspring. Things will remain normal on the work front. Your familial and marital life will remain normal.

Leo

Leo sign people will have to put in a lot of effort today in the workplace. This will be a great day for business people. The advice given by your seniors will prove useful in the workplace. Your sluggishness and irritability will pose problems while going about your routine activities. You may have to spend money and time on domestic activities. You will make progress in the workplace.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will have to deal with excessive lethargy which will be irritating. You will not be able to focus on your routine activities. You will maintain a secure position when it comes to finances. You will enjoy some comforts of life. Make sure that your partner feels valued and your approaches remain congruous. Business people will maintain a strong grip over their dealings. You might be honoured for a recently concluded work. Students will have to put in a lot of extra effort.

Libra

Libra sign people might remain lost in speculating and reflecting about their financial standing and commitments. It will be good for you to exercise restraint over your speech while holding routine conversations. You are advised to not give your advice in familial matters. This will be a favourable day for work-related issues. A sudden monetary gain is possible. Your relations with your offspring will acquire strength.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people may have to cope with mental upheaval about their work. Your marital and familial life will remain normal. The situations and conditions will remain favourable for money-related concerns. Your parents’ support will prove beneficial. This will be a day of struggles for students. Salaried folks will make gains. Avoid small debates with your life partner.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people may remain physically exhausted and fatigued. You will have to pay attention to your health and related issues. Your expenses are set to remain high. You will be required to put in some extra effort in your routine activities. Your familial life will remain normal. You will achieve success in several tasks on account of your confidence. Keep away from inanities.

Capricorn

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will face some problems in the workplace. Avoid being rough with your senior officers to escape any rift with them. Your co-workers may not cooperate with you adequately. You must respect your partner’s feelings. You may remain somewhat distraught today. There will be chances of making sudden monetary gains. Your offspring will do something to increase comfort in your life.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will have a blissful day at home with their family members. Your senior officers will support you adequately. You may complete some of your pending tasks. A lover may surprise you with a sweet gesture. Students will resolve their academic problems easily. Make sure that your relations with your siblings do not get sour.

