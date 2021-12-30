Horoscope Today, December 30, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Gemini, Leo

Aries, Virgo and Libra ascendant sign people will achieve confidence on the financial front on account of the stability and fresh inflow of money. Read the daily forecast for your ascendant sign to know further details.

Aries

Aries sign people will have a fruitful day as the planetary alignment is favourable for finalising gainful transactions. There will be a peaceful ethos at home. This will be a day of laurels and recognition in response to a major project recently concluded by you or a help extended to somebody. You will continue to regain health and vitality. Arrears or pending increments are likely to be released giving you confidence on the financial front.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to struggle with physical discomfort and pain. Your energy levels will be low, but you will continue to work in an unstoppable frame. Your hard work will bear fruit and give you a sense of accomplishment. If you appear in an interview, you will draw instant praise for your performance. You must take the initiative to clear the air with your spouse and share your feelings. Keep your irritability and aggression under control while dealing with the family members.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will receive their arrears or pending increments. The inflow of money will give them a stable financial condition and make them confident about money matters. A family youngster is likely to add to the family's prestige by making an achievement on the academic front. You will exert noticeable influence over others and command authority in the workplace. Do not be reactive and take precautions on the health front.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will have a smooth day. There will not be any obstacle in your path. You will enjoy some of the worldly pleasures and get good sleep today. There will be satisfactory professionals in your assignments as your co-workers will be supportive and in a collaborative mood. A family member may demand your attention and care including emotional support. You will respond appropriately. Do not ignore even minor signs of illness and consult a specialist.

Leo

Leo sign people will be in the limelight today as a recently concluded project may bring immense gains for the entire company or organisation and you will be given the wholesome credit for it. The work ethos will remain very favourable and progressive. Pending arrears or payments will be cleared without making any effort. Advice given by your spouse will prove helpful in enhancing your productivity. Business people will make some wise and smart decisions.

Virgo

Virgo sign people may get tempted to buy something expensive on account of their excellent financial condition. A quiet evening at home with family members will give you peace of mind and a sense of satisfaction. Your stable financial condition will give you confidence while handling money matters. Additionally, you may get a part-time assignment which will boost your income further. Take precautions on the health front as overindulgence in food may give some kind of discomfort.

Libra

Libra sign people will take on the most complicated tasks head on and achieve success in completing them. You will get the required help on its own. Whatever you touch today will turn into gold. Your boss may call you to discuss important issues or a new strategy. Money should flow in from various sources and give you the much-required confidence. Retailers may revisit their approach and aim at higher footfall by taking the help of regular customers.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people may have to deal with chaos and some confusion in the morning. You may have to go to different places to be able to do some important work. However, you will make achievements and draw appreciation from your colleagues and boss. All along, a physical discomfort may bother you and keep you slightly edgy. Do not respond to a harsh statement made by your family members. Control your spending.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will receive money from various sources whether pending arrears or amount loaned to somebody in the past. You will be tactful and practical in your approach as a result of which, a lot of pending tasks will get completed in jiffy. A real estate deal is likely to get finalised on your terms and conditions. It will be a good deal. There will be peace and harmony among family members. A friend may give a surprise visit.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will prove their potential on the professional front. You will be very smart and wise and will manage to cajole people into doing what they otherwise resist doing. The immediate results will boost your productivity. Stay alert while doing exercise or lifting weight as you are vulnerable to sprains or injuries. You will feel confident about your stable financial condition. Do not give unsolicited advice to family youngsters.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will work in a focused way and make things work for themselves. You will be calculative and aware while moving ahead in your projects. This will be a favourable day for all kinds of transactions. Your partner may try new things to attract your attention and you will simply love the shower of affection by him/her. You will remain fit and cheerful. A party is possible.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are advised to remain cautious as an injury or a health issue may resurface. It will cause some discomfort. Your emotions may also create havoc and not permit you to work with concentration. People may not cooperate adequately as a result of which there will be delays and disappointments. You must not delegate important work to anybody else. Check all your documents carefully.

