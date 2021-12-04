Horoscope Today, December 4, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Leo, Capricorn

Aries, Gemini and Aquarius ascendant sign people are likely to remain occupied with problems in the workplace. Read your daily predictions to know the possibilities for your ascendant sign.

Aries

Aries sign people may have to cope with people’s adverse responses to their proposals along with some kind of ailment. Their emotional and physical energies will below in the morning. However, things will start falling in place in the afternoon. Your hard work and persistence will pay off and bring resolution to several problems. Exhaustion may keep you restless and troubled so you may not be able to calm down. A family youngster may bring comfort to your life.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will have to handle the complexity that an intimate relationship demands. You certainly need to be more caring and sincere towards your partner. This may be the day of great beginnings for you on the work front. Retailers must pay heed to their partners while making some alterations in their strategy or approach. Your health stars indicate problems. Overindulgence in food and drinks may cause discomfort.

Gemini

Gemini sign people need to remain in a cautious frame throughout the day on all fronts whether it's your spending pattern or interaction with people around you or even your health. Problems and challenges will persist on all fronts for you to negotiate. Make sure you do not create new conflicts by being disproportionately harsh on a minor issue. An older friend may offer important advice to meet the challenges. Your competitors are up to a trick.

Cancer

Cancer sign people are advised to analyse their financial standing, investments, personal commitments and routine requirements. If you are appearing in an interview for a job today, you must prepare well and check your documents carefully before leaving home. A minor altercation is possible between you and your family members. You must try to be indifferent towards the petty fights that young in the family have. You will sleep well.

Leo

Leo sign people must focus their energies on getting the job done right. It will pay them rewards and work satisfaction. A father figure may help you clinch an important and prestigious assignment that will add to your profile. You may feel disinterested in paying attention to some of the not-so-exciting projects and that may draw your superior’s ire so be cautious. Be prompt in attending to all the projects with sincerity. Household tasks and relationships may demand attention and your energy too. Spend wisely and thoughtfully.

Virgo

Virgo sign people may not have zeal and zest to go about their routine work. The lack of interest in work may delay the completion of even important tasks. There will be an influx of money from an unexpected source and leave you with surplus cash. You are likely to splurge it on yourself to purchase something luxurious. Retailers, as well as wholesalers, will find conditions suitable to make a profit. You need to be caring and far more expressive in your relationships. If you appear in an interview, you must prepare well.

Libra

Libra sign may remain lost in their analysis in general. They are likely to hold long face to face and telephonic conversations in order to decide their further steps in life. You are likely to remain irritable and may react to people sharply. It will only bring an unpleasant air in your relationships so you must be cautious. A family youngster may see your interest in his activities as an intrusion and may respond rudely. It will be best to maintain distance. The afternoon may bring new possibilities on the work front.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people may remain stressed on account of too much work and different kinds of demand on their time and energy. The family atmosphere will be peaceful and comforting which will rejuvenate your energy to meet the challenges. There will be a greater influx of money from various sources and improve your financial standing. A father-like figure may give important advice. Refrain from getting into any kind of debate with your spouse to avoid any rift.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people may not have the adequate physical and emotional energy to face the world and meet the challenges. Too much work and your carelessness may give you some health issues including seasonal ailments. You must gather your senses and try to work. The completion of certain tasks will be a big boost to your confidence and enthusiasm. Do not waste your time in small disputes otherwise, rifts are possible.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will wrap up the day by accomplishing chores with positivity. Today is a favourable day to extract your pending payments. Even simple reminders may do the magic. If you appear in an interview, you must prepare well and work on your confidence and body language. Use presence of mind and conscious thought before answering the questions. A family youngster is likely to get injured and demand your intervention. Stars bring some emotional imbalance for partners.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will face some problems in the workplace. Avoid being rough with your senior officers to escape any rift with them. Your co-workers may not cooperate with you adequately. You must respect your partner’s feelings. You may remain somewhat distraught today. There will be chances of making sudden monetary gains. Your offspring will do something to increase comfort in your life.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to enjoy a quiet time in the company of their friends and loved ones. You will get a chance to show your mettle and you will jump at the opportunity. This will earn you a special place in the books of your seniors. This will be a day of beginnings and endings. Personal relationships, whether of married couples or lovers, will hold some spark today. You can’t ignore the feelings of your partner.

