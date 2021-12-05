Horoscope Today, December 5, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac signs Aries, Virgo, Pisces

Aries, Virgo and Pisces zodiac sign people are likely to draw a benefit from their mother and need to look after them well. Read your daily predictions to know the possibilities for your zodiac sign

Aries

Aries sign people will experience enhanced comforts and material pleasures today. A fortunate stroke of luck will bring in monetary gains from somewhere. The conditions will remain favourable on the work front. Business people are likely to secure high level success. Your mother will support you. Students are likely to make accomplishments. A new project or a consultancy offer may be offered to you.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will have to put in a lot of extra effort in the workplace. You may remain anxious about your health. Meeting with old friends and holding some conversations will bring cheer to you. You will get relief from your money-related problems. Your relations with your offspring will remain harmonious. Your life partner may not be in a good mood and give you some tension. Stay away from meaningless activities.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to secure greater than usual profit through their business deals. Your financial standing will acquire strength. Your relations with business associates will get harmonious. You will enjoy the patronage of a favourable stroke of luck. This will be a great day for lovers as they will enjoy the comfort of their partner’s company. Students will get appropriate results from the work put in by them.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will have to struggle with a health issue. If you had loaned an amount to somebody, it is likely to be returned. our senior officers may bestow their choicest attention on you. Students are likely to hear something positive. A short distance trip is possible to negotiate a professional deal or finalize a project. Take care of your health and control your lethargy. Control unnecessary spending.

Leo

Leo sign people are likely to make monetary gains today. You will receive money from multiple sources. The conditions will remain favourable on the work front. There will be enhanced affection between lovers and married couples. Students will make gains today. Your relations with your offspring will remain pleasant and you will hear something good about their endeavours. Spending on domestic need items is possible.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will make some solid gains in their workplace. A problem is likely to get resolved today. There will be a minor fall in your fitness levels. Your fortune will bring some comfort in your life today. The conditions will remain favourable for overall issues. Take care of your mother’s health. You will make gains in property deals.

Libra

Libra sign people may remain very confident today. You are likely to make some solid gains in their job. Students will do well in their projects. Your familial and marital life will remain pleasant. There will be chances of some unexpected expenses. This will be an average day for health concerns. New job offers may come your way from a surprising source.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will notice a significant increase in their bank balance on account of the influx of money. Your family members will support you abundantly. Things and situations will remain favourable in the workplace. You are advised to keep your anger and arrogance under control. Take care of your health as headache and eye infections may give you discomfort. Maintain harmony with your life partner.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will have a day filled with fun and cheerfulness. Your efforts to secure money will bear fruit. If you are coping with a health issue, you will begin to notice some relief. There will be enhanced harmony between married couples. Students will get mixed results in their endeavours. You will have a favourable time with your offspring. It will be best not to decide anything under the influence of somebody.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to secure higher levels of income today. Your performance will be excellent in the workplace and your colleagues will cooperate adequately. An official trip may get planned very suddenly. You will have a blissful time in your marital life. There will be some health issues to cope with. You are advised to stay away from unproductive activities. You will have to make expenses on household items.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people are likely to make monetary gains in abundance. Your offspring is likely to give you some good news. Your senior placed officers will support you adequately. You will enjoy some of the precious pleasures of this world. A fun filled time is indicated in the stars in the company of your friends. An earlier made investment will give profit. Your health will remain fine.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to make solid gains in their job. A pending task may suddenly get completed today. Your senior officers may bestow their choicest attention on you. You are likely to make profit in property deals. This will be a favourable time for students. Your relations with your family members will remain harmonious. Your mother will bless you.

