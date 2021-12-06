Horoscope Today, December 6, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac signs Libra, Virgo, Scorpio

This is a favourable day to earn riches from several sources for several ascendant signs. Read your daily predictions to know the possibilities for your ascendant sign

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to spend time having the pleasure of some luxurious experiences. They may visit a spa or a massage parlour. This will be a favourable day to get all your money back whether it is a loaned amount to a relative or pending payments. You will work consistently towards your goals and complete your work before time. Adopt smart negotiation strategies and you will get a stronger grip over your business deals. Something new will happen today. Time spent with parents will be a matter of joy.

Taurus

Taurus sign people need to pour their energy into what makes their soul sing so that you are able to make accomplishments and have a positive perspective in life. Over indulgence in food and drinks lead to discomfort and physical passivity. You may feel nervous about frequent bouts of stomach issues. A chance meeting with distant relatives or childhood neighbours will take you down memory lane and bring happiness. You need to acknowledge your partner’s qualities and keep communication alive. Do not waste your time and resources.

Gemini

Gemini sign people must trust their guts rather than getting driven by random people’s advice when it comes to finalizing business deals. Being a team player , you will merge well and show immense understanding towards the issues raised by your business associates. Your wisdom will be your best light today and you will do very well. You are soon going to earn riches from some source. Cupid is all set to cheer loud for you today. Interview setting will remain favourable.

Cancer

Cancer sign people are likely to remain dull and weak today. A minor ailment or an injury is possible. There will be an inflow of money from various sources. A father-like figure may give important advice and tips to make it big on the professional front. You must follow the advice and implement it. If you appear in an interview, you will get instant appreciation from the selection committee members. You need to focus on healthy diets and a proper exercise schedule. Do not spend on unnecessary items.

Leo

Leo sign people are soon going to earn riches from some source. Your parents may write off their share in family heritage to you and let you do whatever you wish to do with it. Your work will move smoothly and as per your plans. This will help you to complete things before time and draw appreciation. This might be an evening for going candle light dinners or long drives with your partner whether married or in love. This is also a favourable day to share your innermost thoughts and strengthen your bond. Your offspring might purchase an important gadget to bring more comfort and ease in your routine life.

Virgo

Virgo sign people have the best in finances and professional achievement on your charts. You will work efficiently and clear a major part of the backlog. You may not feel absolutely fit and your energy levels might remain low. Take precautions to avoid accidents and injuries. A friend or a relative may give a luxurious item which will brighten up the evening. You will sleep well despite the physical discomfort. You need to be more responsive towards your parents and family members.

Libra

Libra sign people will create waves on the social and professional fronts by being humble yet very effective and energetic in their approach. This is a good day to appear in an interview or competitive exam. You will do very well in both the settings. Challenge your limits and you will find yourself growing in unexpected professional directions. There will be a peaceful ethos at home. You will feel content with your married life. A friend may call up and give you information about a lucrative professional possibility.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will earn riches from several sources. Their astute reading of the market may enable you to strike it rich in stock and share trading. Communication will be a key while spending time with parents, siblings and even your life partner. You are likely to remain impatient and irritable as a result of which you may lose temper on every minor or major fault of others. This may affect your health adversely. Stay calm and positive as it will help you.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will take out time for leisure and idyllic time spent in the quiet company of their family members. You will care for your family members and they will appreciate all your gestures. This will be a bright day for financial concerns as money flows in through your professional projects or business deals. You will be in for deep intimacy whether married or in love. The partner will reciprocate with adequate excitement. Be independent and wise in your approach.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will earn riches as money flows in from different directions. You will challenge your limits and make accomplishments on the work front on account of hard work and a strategic approach. A short distance trip is in store for professional negotiations. You may make it enjoyable by stopping by at your friends’ place. Your health stars indicate some problems including the chances of an injury. Take precautions. Household shopping is possible.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will earn riches as all the blocked payments may get cleared and enable you to spend generously and invest for further gains. Family youngster is likely to make an academic achievement and add to the family's prestige. A father-like figure may give important advice to negotiate professional complexities successfully. A party or a long drive is possible in the evening. Your astute reading of the stocks in the past brings in gains and profit.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will do very well on the professional front. You will find the vibes that motivate you to think big and work smartly. You will continue to work hard and make an entry in the good books of a tough boss who is difficult to impress. This is a great day to resolve problems in real estate dealings. If you appear in an interview, you will do exceptionally well. There will be a peaceful ethos at home. You will have the pleasure of domestic bliss.

