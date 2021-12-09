Horoscope Today, December 9, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Capricorn, Virgo, Taurus.

Today is an auspicious day as it brings the celebrated Gajakesari Yoga which enhances the possibilities of success and prosperity. Read today's forecast to know the possibilities for your zodiac sign.

Aries

Aries sign people will make monetary gains today. Your daily income is set to remain high. Students are likely to make achievements. Things will remain normal on the work front. Take care of your health as there will be some kind of discomfort related to muscles. Lovers are set to enjoy the bliss of romance. Your life partner will support you.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to make solid gains in their job. Your colleagues and senior officers will cooperate with you adequately. Your parents will support you. There will be chances of making monetary gains. If a property deal or a documentation work for a property has been stuck, it will get resolved. If there have been issues in your conjugal life, today is an auspicious day to think of solutions. Exercise restraint over your anger.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will do very well in the workplace. You will enjoy the benefits of a favourable stroke of luck. There will be some good news related to your job or business. You are likely to make financial gains. Maintain harmony with your family members. Eat and drink mindfully. You may participate in religious activities.

Cancer

Cancer sign people are likely to secure high level profit in their business activities. Your efforts to enhance your income will also bear fruit. Absolutely new situations will emerge for making financial gains. Your life partner will support you. Your relationship with your offspring will get harmonious. There will be some kind of running around on the work front. Take care of your health as a stomach issue will trouble you.

Leo

Leo sign people will make excellent gains today. You will earn higher than usual profit through business deals. You will also manage to expand the outreach of your deals. You will enjoy enhanced comforts and pleasures. Your life partner’s support will prove beneficial. You will be blessed with a strongly favourable stroke of luck. Your health will remain fine. A pending task may get completed.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will face problems on account of over indulgence in heavy and junk food. You will remain in a highly valorous form in the workplace. You will dominate upon your enemies and will also make gains on account of them. A negotiation held with business vendors will remain favourable for you. Your offspring will do something to enhance comfort in your life. The day shall bring positive results for students.

Libra

Libra sign people are likely to make financial gains today. Your daily income is set to remain on the higher side. You will strike it rich in the investment market on account of your astute reading. Students will achieve success today. Your offspring’s activities will bring cheer to you. Conditions will remain favourable in the workplace. You will increase some amenities in your life.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will acquire a highly influential form and image in the workplace. Your bond with your senior officers will acquire further strength. Conditions will remain highly favourable for making gains. You will take enhanced interest in domestic activities and may also spend money on purchasing certain expensive items. Your relations with your family members will get stronger. It will be good for you to exercise restraint over your anger and lethargy. Take care of your health.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will remain very confident about their work today. An official journey will prove useful. Your health will remain fine. There will be chances of earning fame and prestige. You are advised to exercise restraint over your anger. The inflow of money will strengthen your financial profile. You may have to spend on religious rituals.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to plan something new in the workplace. The conditions will remain favourable in the workplace. You will get some good results in money-related issues and there will be an inflow of money. Take care of your health. Students are likely to waste their time on wasteful activities. Your life partner will support you. Your harmonious and attractive speech will enable you to secure success in your tasks.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will get encouraging results because the day is highly favourable. You will draw praise and rewards from your senior officers. The conditions will remain favourable for making monetary gains. You will enjoy the bliss of familial comfort. Students are likely to secure success in their academic activities. You will remain cheerful.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will make solid gains if they undertake an official journey. There will be harmony in your familial and marital life. Your life partner will make some gains. The situation will remain normal on the work front but you may have to run pillar to post. This will be an especially favourable day for students. You will make monetary gains and you will acquire a stronger financial standing. Keep away from wasteful activities.

