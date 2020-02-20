Horoscope Today, February 20, 2020: Find out your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Gemini, Cancer

Daily Horoscope, February 20, 2020: Check out what the stars have in store for your zodiac sign today, February 20, 2020. Here are the astrology predictions for today.

Aries Horoscope (Mar 21 - Apr 20)

Aries sign people are likely to face some difficulties in their job. You may also get stressed because of the excessive workload. There will be chances of monetary gains. You may have to do running around for a property deal and spend money on it. Students will get average results today. Your mother’s health is likely to deteriorate today.

Taurus Horoscope (Apr 21 - May 21)

Taurus sign people might delay the completion of their routine tasks because of feeling sluggish. This will be a good day for salaried people. There will be chances of sudden monetary gains. You may get tensed on account of pointless issues. Take care of your health as cold and cough may bother you. You will spend some cosy moments with your life partner.

Gemini Horoscope (May 22 - Jun 21)

Gemini sign people may remain mentally stressed which will eventually become physically painful. Take care of your health. This will be a normal day for the salaried people. But traders will have to put in the extra effort. You are advised to maintain harmony with your partners. You are likely to benefit on account of your father and senior officers.

Cancer Horoscope (Jun 22 - Jul 22)

Cancer sign people are likely to face some problems in their marital life. You may get success in your efforts to make financial gains. You will benefit on account of family members. Take care of your health as an old issue may resurface. Things will remain normal in the workplace. Students may make some gains today.

Leo Horoscope (Jul 23 - Aug 23)

Leo sign people are likely to face health-related problems. Things will go on smoothly in the workplace but there will be too much running around to get the work done. Traders are likely to make sudden gains. If you applied for a loan, it may come through. You may pick up a conflict with your uncles. Maintain a focus on your goals.

Virgo Horoscope (Aug 24 - Sep 22)

Virgo sign people are likely to be worried about their offspring. Things will remain normal in the workplace. Business people are likely to make some solid gains. Students may not be able to concentrate today. You may have to face a few obstacles in your routine gains. A religious prayer may help you gain some peace today. Your friends’ support will help you to draw some gains.

Libra Horoscope (Sep 23 - Oct 23)

Libra sign people are likely to make some financial gains today. Your colleagues may try to create obstacles in the way of your projects. There will be hurdles in your routine comforts as well. You may get success in your efforts to increase your income. Take care of your mother’s health. An unnecessary expense is possible. You may get some gains from foreign countries.

Scorpio Horoscope (Oct 24 - Nov 22)

Scorpio sign people will not get the support of their luck in their activities. Your lethargy may create obstacles in your way. Maintain caution while talking to your family members. Things will remain normal in the workplace. Your senior officers will be pleased with you. The relation between husband and wife will strengthen further. Traders may have to shoulder extra load.

Sagittarius Horoscope (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

Sagittarius sign people are likely to indulge in a fine dining experience. There will be some obstacles in the way of your financial progress. This will be a good day for professional projects. Your co-workers will cooperate adequately. There will be some health-related issues though. You are likely to pick up a conflict with a family member. Maintain a strict check on your speech.

Capricorn Horoscope (Dec 22 - Jan 20)

Capricorn sign people will remain tensed about their health and work. You will get success in everything purely on the basis of your valour. The salaried people may make some solid gains today. Your spouse’s health may be a reason to disrupt your activities and plans. The day will bring average results for students. A difference of opinion is likely to surface between you and your offspring. Your expenses will remain high.

Aquarius Horoscope (Jan 21 - Feb 18)

Aquarius sign people may become irritable and edgy today. Take care of your health as body ache and muscle pain is likely to hit you hard. There will be just too much running around in the workplace. You are likely to waste your time and money on pointless activities. Be careful about that. Students will have to work hard today.

Pisces Horoscope (Feb 19 - Mar 20)

Pisces sign people will make financial gains on account of an assignment done in the past. You may remain worried about your child. Students will get success only after putting in extra effort. Take care of your health as a headache is likely to hit you. Else, your health appears fine in the stars. You may make gains on account of your in-laws. Do not take any decision in a hurry. Take every step after having thought about it in detail.

