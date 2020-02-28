Horoscope Today, February 28, 2020: Read your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Leo, Cancer, Aries

Daily Horoscope, February 28, 2020: Check out what the stars have in store for your zodiac sign today. Read the astrology predictions and plan your day ahead.

Aries Horoscope (Mar 21 - Apr 20)

Aries sign people are likely to get some good results today. Some of your pending tasks are likely to get cleared today. Your pending payments will also come through. Things will remain favourable in the workplace. Your health will remain good. This will be a good day for familial and marital concerns. Control your tendency to be arrogant.

Taurus Horoscope (Apr 21 - May 21)

Taurus sign people are likely to remain stressed today. You must remain cautious while doing your work. You may have to cope with the excessive workload on the professional front. This will be a day of ups and downs when it comes to health. Keep yourself away from pointless debates and tensions. You must maintain harmony with your life partner. There will be excessive expenditure.

Gemini Horoscope (May 22 - Jun 21)

Gemini sign people are likely to make progress in their job or business. There will be chances of sudden monetary gains. Your students will perform well. Your marital and familial life will be good. Your health will remain fine except for some bodily pain. You are likely to receive some good news. Your child will support you in your endeavours.

Cancer Horoscope (Jun 22 - Jul 22)

Cancer sign people will remain in favourable situations in the workplace. The salaried people may get additional responsibilities today. The day will bring positive results for students. A sudden monetary gain will cheer you up even if it is a minor one. Your familial life will remain good. Conflict is likely to develop between you and your life partner. A journey is possible.

Leo Horoscope (Jul 23 - Aug 23)

Leo sign people will be supported by a positive stroke of luck today. This will be a good day for health concerns. You may be given a new project to work upon. Your influence shall rise in the workplace. Your seniors will remain pleased with you. Students enrolled in higher education will get auspicious results. Your relations with the life partner will be harmonious. You may make gains on account of your business partners.

Virgo Horoscope (Aug 24 - Sep 22)

Virgo sign people will remain tense in the workplace because of their sluggishness. You are likely to get into a conflict with your seniors. You need to remain calm and composed. You might gain happiness in your marital or familial life because of something. You need to remain cautious about your health. Your money is likely to get wasted in redundant things.

Libra Horoscope (Sep 23 - Oct 23)

Libra sign people are likely to receive auspicious news related to their work. Your money-related tensions may end today. Your financial profile will get stronger. This will be an average day for students. Your relations with your life partner shall become profound. Your child-related tensions will end. Your health will be fine.

Scorpio Horoscope (Oct 24 - Nov 22)

Scorpio sign people are likely to make solid gains in their business. You are likely to earn profit in projects that you are doing in partnership. Your relations with the partner will be profound. You may get bothered by unnecessary tensions and expenses. If you applied for a loan, it may get passed. Take care of your health.

Sagittarius Horoscope (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

Sagittarius sign people are likely to receive money today. This will be an average day for students. You will spend a good time on the home front. You will get drawn towards religious activities and also spend a considerable amount on it. Your child will perform very well in his/her sphere. You must keep a check on your anger and arrogance.

Capricorn Horoscope (Dec 22 - Jan 20)

Capricorn sign people might remain tenses on account of their excessive workload. Your performance will be brilliant in the workplace. Your co-workers shall cooperate with you. Do not be rash while doing your work. You might have to cope with ups and downs in the context of money. Your familial and marital life will be good. Your money is likely to get wasted.

Aquarius Horoscope (Jan 21 - Feb 18)

Aquarius sign people will be in a valorous form today. Your prestige is likely to shine bright. You will feel affectionate toward your life partner. You may go for pilgrimage today. You may benefit on account of your in-laws. The day will bring positive results for business people. Keep a strict check on your arrogance and speech else you might have to bear a loss.

Pisces Horoscope (Feb 19 - Mar 20)

Pisces sign people are likely to get success in their professional tasks. Your officers will bless you. There will be work-related running around and excessive expenditure. Your comforts may rise today. The day will bring positive results on the financial front. You are likely to pick up a misunderstanding with a family member. This is a good day for your health concerns.

