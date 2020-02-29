Horoscope Today, February 29, 2020: Check out daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Pisces, Aries, Leo

Daily Horoscope, February 29, 2020: Check out what the stars have in store for your zodiac sign today. Read the astrology predictions and plan your day ahead.

Aries Horoscope (Mar 21 - Apr 20)

Aries sign people will spend a positive day. They will hear something encouraging. It is possible that you will finally clinch a difficult deal. There will be an inflow of money. All the complexity will get resolved. Things will remain favourable in the workplace. You will feel energetic and upbeat. There will be love and harmony in your familial and marital life. Do not talk to anybody in a snobby manner.

Taurus Horoscope (Apr 21 - May 21)

Taurus sign people might remain anxious about their work throughout the day. The anxiety might make you prone to making mistakes. Too many tasks might keep you irritated as well. You might not feel healthy and energetic today in most parts. Do not pay attention to irrelevant issues or comments made by people. There is a need to keep your partner in confidence. Your expenses are a matter of worry.

Gemini Horoscope (May 22 - Jun 21)

Gemini sign people will take some important steps ahead in their work. There will be an inflow of money as per the expectations. Students will make achievements in their field. There will be peace and happiness on the domestic front. Your energy levels will be high but there are chances of internal pain. You are likely to hear something good. Your child will bring you reasons to be happy.

Cancer Horoscope (Jun 22 - Jul 22)

Cancer sign people will find their work moving at a smooth pace. The salaried people may get some extra work today. The day will bring auspicious and encouraging news for students. There will be an inflow of money from unexpected sources. There will be love and peace in your familial life. A misunderstanding is possible between you and your partner. An official trip is possible.

Leo Horoscope (Jul 23 - Aug 23)

Leo sign people will enjoy the privilege of being fortunate. This will be a good day on the health front. You will remain upbeat and energetic. You may get more decision making power and authority in the workplace. People might come and ask for your advice. Your boss might appreciate you publicly. Your relations with the spouse or lover will become profound. You may make gains on account of your friends.

Virgo Horoscope (Aug 24 - Sep 22)

Virgo sign people will be reprimanded because of their own laziness and indifference. You must keep your arrogance and temper under control while talking to your boss. Things may not remain positive for you if you do not behave properly. You will experience happiness in your marital or familial life. Your partner will be in a supportive mood. You must take strict precautions on the health front.

Libra Horoscope (Sep 23 - Oct 23)

Libra sign people are likely to make significant progress in their work. There will be an inflow of money which will enhance your financial standing. You will feel safe and secure. Students must continue to work hard. Your relations with your spouse or lover will achieve greater depth today. If your child is struggling with a problem, it will get resolved. You will feel healthy and upbeat.

Scorpio Horoscope (Oct 24 - Nov 22)

Scorpio sign people will be in a profitable position in all their activities. If you work in a team, you will do very well. There will be love and romance between married people as well as lovers. There is a chance that you will get over worried about a minor issue. An amount will come from somewhere and cheer you up. Your health stars are vulnerable. You must take precautions.

Sagittarius Horoscope (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

Sagittarius sign people will gain financial prosperity and security. This will be a good day for students. You will spend a good time with your family members. You might participate in a religious ceremony and also contribute to organizing it. You are likely to hear something positive on your child’s front. There is a need to remain polite while talking to people.

Capricorn Horoscope (Dec 22 - Jan 20)

Capricorn sign people will find this to be a difficult day. There will be too much to cope with. However, you will complete all the work with a sense of aplomb. Your subordinates will do whatever work you assign. Do not be in a hurry while making work-related decisions. There will be an inflow of money but the expenses will be high. There will be familial bliss.

Aquarius Horoscope (Jan 21 - Feb 18)

Aquarius sign people will make gains on account of their might and valour. You will gain popularity and fame today. You will want to spend some romantic moments with your lover. There are chances that you may go to a religious institution. Your relatives will bless you with a gift. Traders are likely to earn a higher profit today. Do not get haughty while talking to your friends and colleagues.

Pisces Horoscope (Feb 19 - Mar 20)

Pisces sign people are likely to make achievements on the occupational front. Your boss will help you in a significant way. There will be work-related tension. You may buy a luxurious item today. There will be an inflow of money. You will achieve financial stability. Be patient while discussing familial issues. Conflict is possible. You will remain energetic and upbeat.

