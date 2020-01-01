Horoscope Today, January 1, 2020: Aries, Cancer, Libra, Here’s what lies ahead in your day as the year begins

Daily Horoscope For January 1, 2020: Read your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for the day for your zodiac signs Leo, Gemini, Libra, Scorpio, and Taurus. See what’s in store for you according to your zodiac signs

Aries Horoscope (Mar 21 - Apr 20)

Aries sign people will develop a connection with influential people in the workplace and they will get impressed with your abilities. You will be pleased with your hard work in the workplace which will keep your valour and enthusiasm heightened. The day will be good for your love life. Your health will remain good but the attack of lethargy may create problems for you. There will be chances of a rise in your wealth.

Taurus Horoscope (Apr 21 - May 21)

Taurus sign people will make several achievements today. Your life partner may shower gifts on you. Your performance will be excellent in the job or business. There will be chances of making gains. You might get success in your ongoing love affair. Be cautious about your health as a headache may bother you. There will be a rise in your comforts.

Gemini Horoscope (May 22 - Jun 21)

Gemini sign people might receive good news today. You will become more active in your familial life. People will get impressed with your speech today. Things will remain normal in the workplace. You may go to a religious institution with your family members or the life partner. You may get stressed on account of heightened expenses. You may pick up conflicts with your in-laws.

Cancer Horoscope (Jun 22 - Jul 22)

Cancer sign people will get additional responsibilities in the workplace. There will be a rise in your prestige in society. Your health may give you problems. Your words may hurt somebody today so you must speak mindfully. You may have to travel. You may have to put in extra effort to keep your marital life normal. This will be a good day for students.

Leo Horoscope (Jul 23 - Aug 23)

Leo sign people will pay more attention to enhance their career prospects. You may get opportunities to move further in life. A decision made by you will bring gains. Your conjugal life will be pleasant. An ongoing conflict will get resolved in your favour. There are good chances of financial gains.

Virgo Horoscope (Aug 24 - Sep 22)

Virgo sign people might create obstacles in their way by being excessively sluggish. Keep away from debates and arguments. You may face problems in the workplace. Your health will come under rough weather. You might do a religious prayer. Your seniors might appreciate your work. The efforts made in your job will bear fruits. There are chances that you will gain popularity.

Libra Horoscope (Sep 23 - Oct 23)

Libra sign people might earn a small amount. There will be a rise in your comforts. You may get good news related to your field of work. You might feel weak or even fall ill. Your relations with business partners will harmonise further. Do not take any kind of tension. You will gain fame in the social and public sphere.

Scorpio Horoscope (Oct 24 - Nov 22)

Scorpio sign people might get new business deals which will be lucrative. The salaried people might get projects to earn additional money. You might take an important decision in your personal life. You may start a new relationship. The already married people will spend a blissful day. They may go out to party. Do not attempt anything which is not familiar to you. There will be inflow of money.

Sagittarius Horoscope (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

Sagittarius sign people will find their valour rising high and also their prestige. Your financial condition will get strengthened today. All your work will get completed smoothly. Things will be normal in the workplace. There will be love and harmony in your marital life. You will make gains on account of your siblings.

Capricorn Horoscope (Dec 22 - Jan 20)

Capricorn sign people might make big achievements in the workplace today. Your old and persistent tensions will reduce. You need to remain vigilant as your opponents may dominate you. Keep away from conflicts. Be careful about your health as exhaustion may bother you. This will be a good day for students. Your expenses will remain on the higher side.

Aquarius Horoscope (Jan 21 - Feb 18)

Aquarius sign people will try to do all their work with enthusiasm and energy. There will be a rise in your social prestige and honour. Keep away from the situations of unnecessary conflicts and debates. The day will bring success for salaried, as well as business, people. Your health will remain good. Your relations will get stronger with your life partner. You may make monetary gains.

Pisces Horoscope (Feb 19 - Mar 20)

Pisces sign people will get additional responsibilities in the workplace. You may plan something for a new job. Your offspring will give you happiness and comforts. The chances of monetary gains will be there and may also disappear. You may pick up a misunderstanding with your elder brother or father like person so speak mindfully. You might suffer from tension in the muscles. Your expenses will remain on the higher side.

