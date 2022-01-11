Horoscope Today, January 11, 2022: Taureans say NO to secrets, positivity for Leos, daily astrology prediction

Aries, Virgo, and Pisces zodiac sign people need to be cautious on the health front and take proper rest and meals on time. Read today’s forecast based on planetary alignment for your zodiac sign to know further details.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

People with this star sign will gain good revenue and may feel energized to invest in a property for long-term benefits. This will be a positive day at work as you will keep calm and remain focused despite a tense environment. You will handle all the issues in a constructive way as a result of which, you will get recognition, success, and reward on the work front. Do not forget to take rest and food on time in the middle of the work-related rush.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taureans are likely to feel confused while making decisions. It is not a good day to make long-term plans or schemes. Let things take their own form and go in a normal flow. You may not have the enthusiasm to face the challenges and your energy levels might remain low and you may fall sick. Do not share secrets even with your close friends. Your likelihood of getting cheated is very high. You may spend a lot of time today driving on the roads.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

They will succeed in reaping benefits on account of a good financial opportunity. You will be filled with a new optimism on the love front even if the relationship is very old. If you appear in an exam or an interview, your performance will be excellent. A party or a social gathering is possible and you will enjoy yourself thoroughly. A chance of a discussion over a professional issue may give you ideas to make progress in a pending assignment.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancerians will benefit on account of their networking skills as they may receive new job offers or consultancy assignments. You should still wait and watch. This is not a good day to discuss sensitive issues with your teachers if the students under this ascendant sign are facing any challenges. Your business associates will succeed in infusing fresh energy into your activities and will make you feel optimistic and energetic too. A father-like figure may give important advice.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos will excel at whatever they take whether it is personal or professional. Your excellent performance on the professional front may bring recognition, success, and rewards. Do not forget to take a rest and have your meals on time, otherwise, you may fall ill or get completely burnt out by the evening. The recent ups and downs in business activities will get ironed out on account of your efforts and the results will be positive. Retailers will do very well.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos may have to cope with a tense environment and a few setbacks on the professional front. A substantial amount of cash may flow in from overseas investments or professional alliances. The domestic front can be not just unpredictable but highly volatile. You may be alleged for being selfish and careless towards your responsibilities. A sudden demand on the domestic front may create a hole in your pocket and irk you. Health problems are possible.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

People with this star sign are advised to approach their seniors or boss in order to discuss as the day is highly favourable. Things will get decided in your favour. You will remain focused on achieving your professional goals in which your team will cooperate very efficiently. A family gathering is possible and you will enjoy the warmth. Alternatively, you may call up your siblings and hold long conversations. Your work will be appreciated.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpions will have to deal with a tense environment at work but they will handle all the things in a constructive manner. Your subordinates will support you and may even give some bright ideas. If you appear in a competitive exam, you will do very well. Do not overanalyze situations and people’s behaviour. It will only make you stressed. Your spouse may give you a pleasant surprise. Joyous and romantic time is foreseen.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

They are likely to receive money from various sources either the amount that they may have loaned to somebody or the arrears in the workplace. A professional colleague or a senior may give you important advice to make progress in an important project. If you appear in an interview or an exam, your performance will be considered excellent. You may invest time and resources to gain more knowledge on diets and different forms of exercise.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns will keep their focus largely on family issues and domestic responsibilities. Work may not be very exciting and you may have to cope with a tense environment. A minor injury is possible while handling fire-related appliances or other tools, so, be cautious. You need to strike a balance between your earnings and spending. Retailers will achieve a spike in profits by using strategies to increase footfall.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You will be appreciated by seniors for your productivity and team spirit. You will be in an authoritative frame when it comes to work, and may even achieve the unimaginable. Financials will remain strong and may even make further gains by stock trading in foreign companies. Gossip should be avoided about professional colleagues as well as about relatives and cousins. You may be misquoted without having said anything wrong.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

People having this star sign are likely to spend most of the day at home. They might be in a mood to enjoy the bliss of familial care and comfort. You may consult specialists or professional seniors in order to take some strong steps forward. Your sister might ask for some kind of help. Business people will notice a spike in profits on account of renewed marketing strategies. Be cautious on the health front as the chances of cold, fever, and headaches are strong.

ALSO READ: Weekly Horoscope (10 to 16 January): Gemini, Virgo, Aquarius; See what's in store for the upcoming week