Horoscope Today, January 12, 2022: Love filled day for Libra, Aries must slow down, daily astrology prediction

For people belonging to signs Gemini, Libra and Sagittarius, the day is filled with love as intimacy will grow. For other signs, find out more in today’s forecast based on planetary alignment for your ascendant sign to know further details.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Folks, you will find matters related to property going in their favour even if they do not make any conscious efforts. Not just this, you will be able to accomplish your targets and secure a bonus due to your excellent performance. Good news on the relationship front! You will strengthen your interpersonal relationships and achieve mutual agreement with those who were not on the same page earlier. You are likely to receive gifts and tokens of affection. A word of advice: You must slow down and take rest otherwise health issues will crop up.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taureans, well, the day may bring some concern as you may have to cope with a clouded vision on complex issues. Be cautious while signing important papers, Taureans. Read each and every word before signing the crucial papers. It's best not to rely on others to check the fine print. At home, the air will be of excitement while hosting a guest or generally.

Word of advice: You are advised to take it easy and rest and eat mindfully as there are chances of falling Ill.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gear up and cheer up, Gemini folks, as you will receive some excellent financial prospects. Lovers and married couples will have an excellent day as the intimacy between them and their beloved is likely to grow. Students too can cheer up as situations on the academic front will remain favourable. Things may get spiced up in the kitchen as you may feel experimental. You may decide to spend time in the kitchen and dish out some exotic stuff for your family members. You can also expect to hear from a close friend or he or she may pay you a surprise visit!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

For you, Cancerians, the day looks great on the work front as the environment will be encouraging. Your professional targets also may be achieved easily. You may even hear about the possibility of a promotion or a coveted posting. While things look up for professionals, students may have to face tough times on the academic front. So, keep your morale high. Peace and accord are likely to prevail at your home. Spending time with elders will prove to be worthwhile. Your business partner will prove to be a trustworthy ally.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

For you, it looks like the work front will be great as you will arrive at mutual agreement with your boss and other seniors. Considering this, the day will remain favourable to address all kinds of complex issues. On the heart front, you need to watch your exercise schedule as muscular discomforts are likely to return if you are not particular about it. Good news for retailers as you are likely to see a spike in profit on account of a positive word spread by regular clients. The planetary alignment is highly favourable, so this may be a day of wish fulfilment. Go ahead and enjoy!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Knowing how hard working you are Virgos, you will work very efficiently with additional responsibilities on your shoulders. For some of you, a friend from a distant town, may come with help by doing a favour for you that may strengthen your finances. Be mindful on the family front as your relationship with members is likely to be strained due to a lack of mutual understanding and common goals. Health may face setbacks as stomach issues are likely to return because of your overindulgence in food and drinks.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It looks like a good day for you as you are likely to receive handsome returns on all fronts. Librans, you will prove your mettle on the professional front, get appreciated and rewarded for it. Your siblings may give you a surprise today that may cheer up the family ethos in general. For students, path looks obstacle free on the academic front. Fame and fortune are in store for you. An additional payment will balance out your expenses. Intimacy between married couples will grow.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpions, you may be busy with work on account of additional responsibilities given by seniors. Many of you may have to work hard as the new tasks may involve taking along several people who do not share mutual understanding. Despite this, you will work efficiently and manage to put things in order. Look after your health as headaches and seasonal ailments may return if you are not cautious. Peace and accord shall prevail between married couples.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You can rejoice as you are likely to benefit on account of an additional income source. It will balance out your increasing expenses. You may achieve some high order targets because of your networking skills. You will double up your efforts in order to get every obstacle out of your way. Students will not face any challenges on the academic front. You will maintain good mental and physical health. Love front for many of you looks up as intimacy between married couples will grow.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your seniors may come in handy as they may help you to accomplish your targets due to special favours by them. Don't worry as your boss will help you to face the disappointments and overcome the setbacks. While the day may begin on a challenging note, things will brighten up in the afternoon. Peace and accord will prevail at home and members will care for each other. Watch out for your expenses as they may rise. Ensure you spend wisely. Procrastination is a sin and well, for students, it may hold true. Hence, do your work promptly. A big fish may want to partner with you in business.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarians, the day is off to a good start as you may command authority in the workplace and turn things in your favour with tact and practical wisdom. Fame and fortune continue to be in store for you. Your business is set to boom and bring handsome profits. Stocks or shares will bring in gains too. You will spend pleasant time with your loved ones. However, restrain yourself from monitoring the activities of family youngsters in detail. Good news for your life partner as he or she is set to make progress.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisceans, it's time to enjoy the warmth of relationships and feel blessed. However, you need to avoid using harsh speech even during intense conflicts as it will only make matters worse. The saving grace may be the fact that there will only be minor differences which should be resolved amicably. On the work front, steps taken by your associates or even vendors may bring you fruitful results. Family must be given a priority especially, if a member is ailing or has age-related issues. Pay attention to your physical well-being as well.