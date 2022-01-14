Horoscope Today, January 14, 2022: Librans & Leos, stay alert and cautious, daily astrology prediction

Gemini, Sagittarius, and Capricorn ascendant sign people will have to work very hard and double up their efforts. Read today’s forecast, based on planetary alignment for your ascendant sign, to know further details.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may have to cope with a few delays in the matters of arrears or payments. The delay or the obstacles might irritate you and cause you to talk harshly. Control that, as somebody may take an offense and get upset. You are advised to ignore the clumsy errors made by family elders as well as youngsters. Any word said by you may lead to an altercation. Students are advised to work hard and not look for shortcuts or unethical means to clear the exams.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There is a possibility of you swinging in between excitement and disappointment. Some of the tasks may get stuck for no reason whereas others may get cleared unexpectedly. A lingering cause of worry or stress may keep you low. Your irritability may irk your partner and create further tension between you two. You must maintain dignity and grace while dealing with him/her. Business people will be ambitious and will struggle to strike a big deal.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There are chances you may remain dull on account of a frequently resurfacing ailment and the associated discomfort. You may feel despondent that nothing seems to be working, but you should not lose heart. You are advised to maintain a balance between your earnings and spending. There will be unnecessary chaos and you may exhaust yourself by running around without strategizing properly. Partner’s company will bring comfort whether married or in love. Stay calm.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancerians need to remain calm and quiet otherwise an altercation may turn into a major disagreement. There will be some issues on the financial front as you are likely to make mistakes while doing the procedural documentation. With your persistence, you will turn things in your favour. You may feel slightly despondent today as if nothing is going right in your life. Stay positive and focus on your accomplishments. Retailers will improve their daily sales.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may have to deal with some obstacles and delays in the morning. People may not cooperate with you and may even create roadblocks in your projects. You should try to take it all in your stride and not bring the conflict out in the open, otherwise, your seniors may lose faith in you. You may be seen as immature or irresponsible. You need to remain cautious today. Wholesalers are likely to bag major deals and work towards securing higher profits in the future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The chances of you remaining indifferent and withdrawn from your work scene are high. As a result of which, you may miss the deadline of an important assignment and may draw the ire of your boss. There is no shortcut to hard work, don’t forget that. You must enthusiastically approach the world and people and refresh yourself for that. A pending pay may be transferred to your account or a friend may return the part of a loaned amount very suddenly.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Librans are advised to stay cautious as a minor ailment or an injury is indicated in the stars. You must handle all kinds of tools carefully and if you drive, stay alert. There will be some urgent expenses to make, but you will not feel disturbed on account of them. You may travel to a few distant locations or different offices owned by your company. There will be a peaceful ethos at home. Family youngsters may do something to cheer up the ethos.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

People with this star sign may remain on their toes as well figuratively. People may not cooperate so you may have to run around especially, in the context of business-related tasks. Work-related stress and exhaustion may take a toll on you and make you irritable. Do not resort to angry outbursts or harsh speech at home otherwise the conflict may become very big. Somebody may send a luxury gift to you. There will be an inflow of money bringing stability.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarians will work very hard despite physical discomfort. You will prove your mettle that you can work despite adversities and achieve your target. The day will remain favourable for resolving financial issues as well as those which are blocking the completion of important assignments. Your health and some other worries may keep you slightly anxious. Your rivals may be brewing up a plan to align your image. You can easily avert that if you are vigilant.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You will have to double their efforts and bring more tact in your approach to meet the goals. If you are not careful, you may say harsh things to people around you and hurt them. This may even affect your professional or business prospects, so there is a need to stay calm and alert. A family member may make some unreasonable demands and give some stress. Do not make final decisions on any front today. Think and analyze.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Hectic day today as you may be inundated with work which will have to be completed on an urgent basis. Your efforts will succeed in completing some still you may carry on working on some others. A prestigious client may approach business people with a lucrative deal. A friend may give important advice. You may receive a large amount from an unexpected source. You must sincerely implement the orders given by your boss.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisceans may work towards finalizing a new project with an international client. Salaried people may be given negative feedback by their boss which may hurt their self-esteem but things will turn favourable very soon. Do not postpone anything for tomorrow rather be prompt and agile in your approach. There is no alternative to healthy food and exercise if you want to remain fit. An act of generosity will bring appreciation to your social circle.