Horoscope Today, January 15, 2020: Librans love life on the cards; See daily astrology prediction for Libra

Check out what the stars have in store for zodiac sign Libra, January 15, 2020. Here's how the stars have aligned to send a message to you:    

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 23)

Libra sign people will witness positive developments in their love life. Your familial life will remain harmonious and you may plan an outing. There will be favourable situations in the workplace. Keep away from unnecessary debates. You may get a headache because of mental stress. You may have to spend excessive money on something. Students will have to work hard today. 

