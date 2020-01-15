Horoscope Today, January 15, 2020: See daily astrology prediction for ARIES zodiac sign; Know what's in store

Check out what the stars have in store for zodiac sign Aries, January 15, 2020. Here's how the stars have aligned to send a message to you:

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20)

Aries sign people will have to deal with unnecessary expenses. There will be favourable situations in the workplace. The higher officials will remain positive towards you. Do not take any decision in an angry or impulsive mood. Students will make good gains today. There will be positive developments in your love affair. Your marital life will be harmonious.  

