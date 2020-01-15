Horoscope Today, January 15, 2020: See daily astrology prediction for Sagittarius & find out what lies ahead

Horoscope Today, January 15, 2020: Read your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for the day for Sagittarius.

Check out what the stars have in store for zodiac sign Sagittarius, January 15, 2020. Here's how the stars have aligned to send a message to you:

Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

Sagittarius sign people might get additional responsibilities in the workplace. There will be encouraging developments for monetary gains. Students may be honoured for some work done by them. Your prestige shall rise in the workplace. Any marital or familial crisis will get resolved. There will be a minor health problem.

