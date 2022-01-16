Horoscope Today, January 16, 2022: Leo and Taureans to make financial gains; Daily astrology prediction

Scorpio, Sagittarius and Aquarius zodiac sign people will have a peaceful and harmonious day at home with their family members. Read today’s forecast, based on planetary alignment for your ascendant sign, to know further details.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries sign people will have a great day as you will feel reinvigorated to approach all work-related issues with energy and enthusiasm. Your enthusiasm and sharp approach will ensure that your work progresses satisfactorily. Do not spend your energy arguing over minor details. In terms of work, if you follow the instructions of your boss and silently make the changes, nothing will be noticed. However, discussions will lead to altercations. Your monetary affairs are in order as payments and new work will keep flowing in. If you are going to appear in a competitive exam in the near future, you must prepare well and not leave things to luck. Taking care of your health should be on your priority list. Stay positive and calm.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Taurus sign people will make financial gains on account of matured investments. You may plan to either purchase a property or reinvest them. You will make wise decisions today. You will adopt a practical approach and get your work done by massaging the ego of those who may be acting as roadblocks. Retailers may seek further loans to expand their business activities and may want to adopt different strategies to increase the footfall. Do not appear as opinionated and arrogant to people who work with you. Achieving mutual understanding is a must for married couples as well as lovers otherwise the distance may grow further. Students seeking admission to foreign universities will make progress.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Gemini sign people will approach the work with renewed enthusiasm and energy levels. They will bring in a fresh perspective on routine matters and institutionalise a practical approach for speedy disposal of tasks. You will work very efficiently and manage to clear the backlog. There will not be any significant roadblocks in your way as the planetary alignment is in your favour. Arrears or pending payments are likely to be made bringing some extra cash to spend without getting worried. Consultants may receive new work proposals that will be lucrative. Spending quality time with your family is highly likable. Do not postpone any domestic matter for a later date. Be prompt.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancer sign people will get good results even if they have put in a lot of hard work. Deal with indifference and clear out the obstacles created by people around you. Do not spend impulsively even on the necessary stuff. If you do not control your spending, you may dent your savings in a major way. If you have a competitive exam around the corner, you must take the help of your mentor or seniors. You may find the syllabus too challenging to negotiate. A crafty colleague may create problems in your path. A family youngster may suddenly become very demanding and may turn the family ethos unpleasant. Handle him/her wisely and do not lose temper. Angry outbursts will not resolve the matter at home with anybody including your spouse. It will only increase the tension. Business people will achieve good sales in their trade if they put in some extra effort. You may use an official trip for personal pleasures and feel happy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo sign people will glide through a hectic day on account of their high energy and wisdom. You will conquer all obstacles very easily and make achievements. Merger in business with a prestigious group should be welcomed by you as it will increase the profit margin significantly. The process of merging may prove slightly complex right from the start. Loaned amounts may yield a profit. You may break your own record in seizing profitable financial offers. Your energy levels will remain high despite a minor discomfort or injury. If you have applied for admission to a foreign university, you are likely to clear a major step. Be responsive on the family front.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Virgo sign people will make excellent use of the opportunities and new ones will strike too. You will succeed in infusing team spirit in all your subordinates which will enhance your ability to make achievements. Rewards and praise will then become inevitable from all quarters. A father-like figure may give important advice or may extend a special favour on you. Acquisition of property should be welcomed as it will be on your terms and conditions and will bring profit in the future. Health needs watching. Do not interfere in other's matters especially, family youngsters. Your advice will not be appreciated as their values and priorities are different. This is not a favourable day to resolve old conflicts or misunderstandings.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra sign people will have an excellent day as all the work will come through easily. Your ideas at the workplace will be heeded and implemented. Money will flow in easily enhancing your purchasing power. You may spend impulsively in order to make yourself and family members happy. You must remain distant from familial matters and not resort to using harsh words even in the case of extreme disagreement. Some conflicts should be allowed to pass rather than making attempts to resolve them. A professional junior may assist you in addressing a problem and inch you towards successful completion. Maintain a close watch on every step taken by your competitors or rivals. You will earn fame and respect.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Scorpio sign people may feel a bit irritable and frustrated on account of physical debility and discomfort. Consider taking a long walk or therapeutic yoga. Money shall flow in the form of overdue payments or arrears. This may turn out to be a hectic day as there will be several responsibilities to fulfil. This may be a day of making fresh and consolidating strategies. A long meeting in the office is possible for several of you. If you appear in an interview, you are vulnerable to making mistakes and also giving excellent responses, so stay calm and composed. Your home life will be blissful. Peace and accord will prevail at home. This is not a day to waste in entertaining yourself by engaging in gossip. Be productive.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Sagittarius sign people will use the power of persuasion and strong leadership skills to cross over all kinds of hurdles and have a fulfilling day at work. You are likely to break your own record in achieving a spike in profit through deals and strategies. Your reliable customers may help you in a major way in doing that. You will take steps to nurture your relationship and allow intimacy to regrow. You are likely to receive a handsome amount from an unexpected quartet. You may splurge on yourself and buy a luxurious item. There will be an ethos of peace and love at home. You will feel elevated levels of energy rushing through you.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Capricorn sign people may have to spend their energy and time reorganising their approach whether they are in a job or doing business. There are chances of confusion and delays on account of mistakes made by people around you. Their sluggishness may lead to some kind of disappointment or even a loss. Health needs serious attention as a recurring problem may resurface especially for women. You must give priority to consulting a specialist. The physical discomfort may lead to a fall in your energy levels and the enthusiasm to go about work. A casually made remark may hurt your sibling, so stay alert. A friend or a relative may suddenly ask for monetary financial help, putting you in a dilemma. Control your spending.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Aquarius sign people will make accomplishments either in the form of business expansion or by investing in the stock market and getting immediate high returns. Money will flow in from several quarters including the return of a loaned amount. You will work hard and you have the power of persuasion to make breakthroughs in projects that have got stuck. Travel to an exotic location for work is foreseen and you may seize the opportunity to spend a weekend with your partner there. Students will do very well in their projects and will score very high. You may spend time networking with influential people. Peace and accord shall prevail at home.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Pisces sign people are likely to have a relaxed day soaking in luxury and material pleasure. Your work will move easily and your efforts will bring in desired results. Seeing your efficiency and leadership potential, you may be given the charge of a coveted project. It will bring additional burden as well as prestige. Reward and fame are in store for you. Situations on the monetary front will remain favourable throughout the day. Do not postpone any major decision for tomorrow as you are at your wisest best today. If you are trying for admission to a foreign university, you must bring in more energy in your efforts.

Also Read: Horoscope Today, January 15, 2022: Leos, good day to express love to 'special' one, daily astrology prediction