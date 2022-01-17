Horoscope Today, January 17, 2022: Romantic day for Leos, Geminis may get lucky, daily astrology prediction

Gemini, Leo and Aquarius ascendant sign people should make investments today as they will garner handsome profits in the future. Read today’s forecast, based on planetary alignment, for your ascendant sign to know further details.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries sign people will continue to face the professional world and life with valour and high energy. You will be upbeat and invincible while dealing with people and difficult conditions. As a result of which, things will remain under control on the work front. You must not waste your time in giving ideas or suggestions to do things better. Simply, implementing what has been told by your boss will keep you safe and in good books. Students will face some challenges. Family members will be supporting and caring. You may enjoy the bliss of familial comfort. Stay calm and ignore people’s foolishness.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus sign people will be on a path of improvement and progress when it comes to financial matters. You can achieve a solid bank balance if you curb your overspending. You will succeed in winning the emotional confidence of your family members especially, your spouse. A tactful approach and soft speech will win you a hundred battles. Business people will have to pay attention to every detail rather than complaining or fighting with their partners. Focus on your contribution rather than finding faults with others. Salaried folks may receive new job offers.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini sign people will make the right moves on the work front as their mental powers will be in a strong form. You will achieve stability in all your projects. A favourable stroke of luck will keep you safe from all kinds of errors and complexities. Students may hear encouraging news about achieving high scores or securing admission to an institution of their choice. An appealing project may suddenly come your way from an unexpected professional, if you are into consultancy. You will enjoy the best of home comforts and familial bliss. Proper guidance on the investment front will take you in the right direction.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer sign people may end up overloading themselves with new and very demanding assignments. As a result of this, you may have to exert a lot today and run around to different offices. Do not expect cooperation from your colleagues and dedication from your subordinates. It will purely be a day of your efforts. You need to be cautious about reducing your expenses, otherwise, savings may take a serious dip. Unsolicited advice will only bring adverse reactions and unpleasantness, so you must avoid it at any cost. Your conduct may make your spouse feel frustrated which may give rise to further misunderstandings.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo sign people will succeed in collecting pending payments from their clients as well as loan takers. This is a good day to invest money under proper guidance. Students may succeed in convincing a special coach or exclusive teacher to guide them. You will win over all adversities on account of your valour and practical approach. You will continue to follow a healthy lifestyle. Lovers and newly married couples will succeed in escaping the worldly chaos and enjoy the articulation of romance and tender feelings. You must be responsive towards your parents and other family elders. A long-term investment may garner considerable profits.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo sign people will emerge triumphant despite the increased workload and the challenges involved in them. You will turn everything into gold. People will remain cooperative despite the odds and restrictions posed by life. Your father may write off his family heritage in your name. This will be a day of comforts. You may be in an indulgent mood and may book a luxury car or a watch for yourself. An investment made by your father, in your name, may garner considerable profits and make your financial status strong. You may offend a younger sibling by being unnecessarily harsh and critical towards his/her work. You should not become careless on the health front.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra sign people will do very well as your stars are in a great mood. Day establishes the beginning of a great phase for you and it shall continue for a long time. Your smart work will start showing its results. Your seniors will appreciate your hard work and pending tasks will be completed before time. However, your family members need your support and encouragement rather than criticism. A conflict may ensue if you do not restrain from offering your critical views. Stay cautious and check everything on the work front which has to go with your sign. A jealous colleague may try to create an adverse image by twisting the facts. You will earn additional money as well as popularity.

Scorpio (Octobe 23 - November 21)

Scorpio sign people may remain slightly under the weather as physical discomfort and some health conditions may take a toll on their efficiency levels. Your financial status will remain strong. This is a good day to demand your money from the clients as well as institutions. Students will reap what they have sown. If they put in hard work, they will do well. Your partner will be compassionate and listen to you with utmost patience. Your parents will support you in career-related risks. Overspending habits must be curbed, else the balance between income and outflow will become difficult to achieve. Stay focussed and mindful.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius sign people will work hard and complete the tasks before time. Your practical approach will show its colours and bring appreciation for you. This is the beginning of a good time for you. You will get good rest during the day and also sleep very well during the night as you will feel relaxed and free from unnecessary worries. Your partner will support you unconditionally and you will find his/her company comforting. Students are likely to master a skill or topic on the academic front. They will pass the scrutiny of their teachers successfully. An amount may suddenly get released which has been blocked since long. Friends may give a surprise visit.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn sign people are advised to be patient listeners while dealing with their associates. Your patience will help you escape misunderstandings and conflicts. You may have to deal with some delays and the consequences of incomplete work. A recurring body ache or muscular problem may give you the suspicion of having a serious issue. Your low energy levels and anxiety may create further blocks in your work. Your brother may get offended by a casually made funny remark, so do not take liberty with him on sensitive issues. There may be some unavoidable expenses, but you will manage to cover them. You may try to cheer yourself up by buying some expensive stuff.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius sign people will maintain a strong financial status. This is a good day to make investments and also to collect pending payments. You may overload yourself with new assignments out of your enthusiasm to impress the boss and other higher-ups. You may have to start preparing for a foreign trip for work. Your partner may feel frustrated due to misunderstandings and your inability to give time at home. You will have stability in your finances and may get higher than expected returns from the earlier made investments. You will get a good sleep tonight. A new relationship may start for some.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces sign people will focus on doing smart work and achieving their target before the stipulated time. They will succeed in their efforts. You will enjoy good food and the day will remain largely comfortable and easy-going. You will succeed in bringing harmony and work-life balance. You may face an increased workload, but you will be a sure winner. You will execute all the projects successfully and ensure growth for yourself and others who work with you. Do not ignore any task as insignificant or minor. Pay attention to every detail and it will save you chaos later in the day or tomorrow. You need to put more effort into fitness.

