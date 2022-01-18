Horoscope Today, January 18, 2022: Taureans, no time to be lethargic, get going; daily astrology prediction

Leo, Libra, and Capricorn ascendant sign people must take good care of their health and stay mindful. Read today’s forecast, based on planetary alignment, for your ascendant sign to know further details.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

You may face some problems on the work front. It will be good for you to coordinate your goals and steps with that of your colleagues and officers. You are likely to get some items of comfort and pleasure. Take appropriate care of your mother’s health. This will be a day of making monetary gains. Students will get mixed results out of the efforts made by them. This will be a highly productive day for those who are pursuing higher education. Lovers are in for a blissful day. There will be peace and accord at home.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

You are likely to achieve a sharp rise in your valour and confidence on account of a positive planetary arrangement. Salaried folks should be ready to hear good news. You are advised to keep your lethargy under control. You may receive lucrative offers from foreign clients. Your family life will remain pleasant and peaceful. Students will get desired results. If you plan to buy a property or invest in one, this day could be a good one for that. Your daily tasks will get completed easily. Do not get into a heated argument with your father or father-like figure.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

People with this star sign will manage to further improve their financial status. There will be some challenges on the family front. Your speech may become a source of stress for somebody. Lovers are likely to enjoy each other’s company. There will be harmony between you and your spouse. Your life partner will make gains in his/her workplace on account of your favourable stars. There will be some ups and downs on the health front. Business people are likely to make an achievement today. You may enjoy exotic food and drinks with your friends.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer sign people are likely to make solid gains today. You will have to work hard in the professional sphere but you will benefit from it. The day will bring mixed results in terms of monetary gains. There will be some kind of confusion over something. A business trip is possible today. Your family life will remain pleasant. However, a conflict may ensue between you and your life partner. You are advised to restrain from indulging in a heated argument with your business associates. Your offspring will come to your aid in all kinds of issues. Students will have to burn the midnight oil.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leos will have to run around a lot throughout the day. You will have to exert a lot on the work front. Running around may give you physical discomfort, so you must take adequate care of your health. A minor monetary gain is indicated in the stars. Business people are likely to make solid gains today. They will enhance their understanding with their associates. Your expenses may go high and you must control that. Overspending needs to be monitored on all fronts. Lovers are likely to indulge in romantic activities and will find comfort in each other’s company.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgos will face some problems in money-related issues, but things will fall in line at the end. You shall benefit immensely on account of the moves made by your enemies. Students will get the results in proportion to the efforts made by them. A conflict may ensue between you and your offspring. You are likely to receive a gift from somebody. If you have been making efforts to enhance comforts in your life, you will succeed. It shall involve spending a large amount. Your seniors will be pleased with your work. You will make every effort to get your work done by hook and by crook.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Average day today. Things will go on at their usual pace. Try to maintain harmony with people in the workplace. There will be a fall in your comforts and problems may persist. This will be a day of securing success for students. Take care of your mother’s and father’s health. You will draw benefits on account of your seniors. Take care of your health. An unavoidable expense will have to be made involving a large sum. You will feel happy on account of completing a task that has been pending for a long time. You are likely to be honoured and rewarded for your work. You may remain restless about your work.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpio sign people will enjoy the support of a favourable stroke of luck. A brainwave will strike to resolve a persistent problem. Do not come under the clouds of lethargy when it comes to working. The day will bring mixed results in money-related issues. You will get relief from ailments and discomfort. You will make gains on account of your life partner. You will achieve strong financial status. The second source of income may get materialized today. Your marital life will remain pleasant and peaceful. Avoid any debate and discussion with your father and senior officers.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarians may have to face some mental and physical discomforts. The day will bring average results on the work front. Your advice, given in the context of familial matters, may hurt somebody as an offensive remark. Offer your advice only after having thought about it carefully. You may get a little worried about your financial status even though a minor payment may come your way. This will be an encouraging day for lovers. Students will do well in their activities. Keep yourself away from all kinds of negativity.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorn sign people will make occupational gains today. You are likely to receive a new business proposal. Your colleagues will support you by all means. Your life partner’s support will prove beneficial. Take care of your health as body aches and muscle strain are likely to give you pain and discomfort. You will succeed in improving your financial standing on account of your valour. You may have to make an unavoidable expense and you will be happy about being able to meet the demand. You may face some issues with your offspring. You are likely to feel attracted to people of the opposite sex.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius sign people are advised to stay cautious against the moves made by their enemies. Students will get average results today. You will have to work very hard on the professional front. Salaried folks will have an uneventful day. Business people will have to run around to get things in order. Do not get into a heated argument with your business associates. Keep your anger and arrogance restrained while dealing with your conjugal partner. A property-related matter may get resolved in your favour. Take adequate care of your health and eat mindfully. Some unwanted expenses may spring up suddenly.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisceans are likely to succeed in expanding their work. You may get some new opportunities in the field of education. Salaried folks will get solid support from their colleagues. Your seniors will be pleased with your work. Your offspring may pose some kind of difficulty for the entire family, but other members will be supportive. You will enjoy robust health. There will be enhanced harmony in your married life. Take money-related decisions only after doing good analysis. A sudden monetary gain is possible too.

