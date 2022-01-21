Horoscope Today, January 21, 2022: Joyful day for Taurus, Leo stay cautious, daily astrology prediction

People belonging to Taurus, Sagittarius and Pisces will have a joyful and happy day in the company of their family members. For the rest of the zodiac signs, read to know what’s in store for you today!

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

You are likely to make profit from speculative activity on the financial front. You also may help a young person in winning over the obstacles in the path of his/her academic projects and achievements. Aries, your talents and the ability to work persistently will help you attain success in completing complex and difficult tasks. Diplomatic approach will prove immensely helpful while dealing with your business partners. It will keep the possibility of conflicts in control. A social gathering is on the cards. You will remain zestful.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

You will use a practical and tactful approach to win over difficult people and the road blocks created by them. The focus of your day will be family. You will try to make everybody happy by indulging in shopping and giving them some pleasant experiences. You may also spend considerable time and resources to put things in order which have been giving problems such as electric fittings or gadgets. You may go for a drive in the evening to meet a friend or a relative. Do not overindulge as food and drinks may cause you problems especially, if you already have some issues. Patience and love will be important while dealing with your spouse.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

You will come up with some amazing ideas on the work front. Your stars make you capable of a wise and an out of the box approach. This will enable you to make unimaginable progress in all your assignments. You may even start something new. Financial health, through business transactions, will begin to show considerable spike. You may help a needy person selflessly and feel happy about it. Geminis, you will be on a look out for other avenues to increase your income and may get immediate success. You will remain zestful and enthusiastic throughout the day. Prayer or meditation will prove therapeutic.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Time to rejoice as you are likely to get handsome profit through overseas collaborations or prestigious clients. Not just this, you are likely to receive support from a relative in a crucial matter. They may go out of their way to help you, Cancerians and bring relief from a major problem. You need to remain cautious as an injury or indigestion problems are possible. They may keep you in pain for a long while. Eat mindfully and refrain from over indulgence. This is not a good day to make new plans or start something new for retailers. Students will succeed in mastering a complex academic skill or topic. Favourable planets will grant you the gift of the jab so use it smartly.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

You will have a great day as all the things will go as per your wishes and desires. Your plans will get implemented successfully. You will be able to complete a lot of work very successfully. You might come home early and spend a lovely evening with your family members. This will rejuvenate the ethos and the relationships. A minor injury is possible, so you must remain cautious throughout the day. Something eaten by mistake or street food may give rise to serious problems.Try to avoid it. This may be a day of new beginnings for business people as an overseas project may materialise.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgos, you may face some problems while handling monetary issues. A payment may get blocked due to a technical error. A friend or a relative may demand financial help which may put you in a dilemma. Difficult day financially as there will be other reasons as well for the expenditure to shoot up. At the same time, there will be some problems on the work front as the load will be too much and no one will be able to help you. You must remain cautious today as a theft is possible. Alternatively, you may drop something precious and break it. Headache is possible.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

You are likely to receive money from other avenues than their regular source. Your financial health will show considerable improvement. Salaried folks are likely to impress their boss at the workplace that may elevate their career to new heights. You will work in tandem with your team and your collaborative spirit will be appreciated too. Investments in the stock market will bring good dividends, taking business to unimaginable heights. This is not a good day to discuss sensitive issues or resolve conflicts through discussions. Stay positive. Meditation will bring relief from stress.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpios, you are likely to make considerable progress in a difficult professional task. You may organise a meeting or participate in a consultation to chalk out strategies for an important assignment. Your stars are shining bright today and energy levels also will remain high. Whether the work requires physical effort or mental energy, you will succeed easily. You will be at your best today. A good sleep with a good meal will keep you joyful. The day will end with a sense of gratification from life and work. An acquaintance may help you in getting a prestigious consultancy assignment. You will feel happiness and contentment in your marital relationship.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

The day will remain productive for you as you'll get things done. You can address all sensitive issues and arrive at a reliable solution as the day looks good. You are likely to impress your seniors at your workplace with your efficiency and wisdom. Luck will be on your side on all the fronts. Financial health will show considerable improvement. Handsome profit is indicated for retailers as well as wholesalers, especially those who deal in spices and paints. Family is likely to be happy and joyful. A social gathering is indicated in the stars and it will give you a good break from the humdrum of life. Health needs to be watched. Prayer will prove therapeutic.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

You are likely to remain low today on account of some illness. You and your business associates need to sit down and address all the problems and misunderstandings. There will be some chaos and conflict as people may not cooperate with you. You might remain on your toes throughout the day. However, despite it, if you set out on an official trip, you can be sure of meeting your target. You are likely to bring some positive changes in and around your house. It will keep the domestic environment cheerful.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

You will find this to be a productive day for finalising new business deals with prestigious clients who have a name in the market. Salaried folks are likely to succeed in making a breakthrough in a major problem. This will help you to impress your seniors and elevate your career in a major way. You are likely to enjoy good food and sound sleep today. Enjoy the benefits of your good health. You will remain zestful throughout the day. Marital relationship remains content. A family member may make an academic achievement and make you proud.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

You may remain slightly dull today. A recurring health issue may resurface and give some discomfort. A close rival may try to tarnish your image by spreading rumours about you. But, the tide will turn on its own in your favour and the rival will eventually end up doing something good for you. Salaried folks are likely to earn praises for their work and feel a sense of accomplishment. Family front remains joyful. Do not postpone anything for tomorrow. Try to be prompt in your approach. You may have to undertake a short journey to convince a tough person.

