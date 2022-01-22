Horoscope Today, January 22, 2022: Energetic day for Libra, Cancer avoid exertion, daily astrology prediction

People belonging to the signs Gemini, Leo and Libra will feel energetic and may do something creative on the work front. For the rest, read today’s forecast, based on planetary alignment.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You will have a fruitful day on the monetary front. A great piece of news from an unexpected source about a pending payment will make you happy. Your relations with your younger siblings will strengthen. One of them may set out on an academic journey after having cleared a prestigious exam. Investments made today will prove rewarding for a long time in the future. You may finally complete a complex project and feel a sense of accomplishment. A father-figure may give important advice. You will enjoy all the colours of life. A friend will prove to be a lifelong ally.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You will be at their diplomatic and tactful best. You will resolve several problems and overcome all the tedious tasks. You may treat all your family members to a yummy exotic meal by evening. Some of you may visit somebody in a nearby town in order to expand your work. You must stay regular with healthy diets and your workout otherwise recurring ailments will resurface. You might have to put in some additional efforts to pamper your life partner and win their affection. You will maintain a high tempo at work and keep everybody spirited.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A great day ahead for Geminis. You will achieve stability on the work front as your luck is shining bright. Your creative ideas and indomitable spirit may attract big business holders to partner with you. Wholesalers, who deal in stationery and furniture, will achieve a significant expansion of their work. Planets are favourable on the relationship front. Intimacy between married couples will grow even if they have grown distant in recent times. An excellent financial condition may give you a sense of security for a while. You may give alms on a place of pilgrimage. Students will achieve mastery in a difficult subject.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You will make best use of the opportunities on the financial front that may spring up very spontaneously. A family get together is highly likely and it will light up the day. Your siblings will also participate in it enthusiastically. However, make sure that you follow the rule of moderation. Over exerting yourself or overindulgence will prove costly. Day is excellent for work-related matters. There will not be any obstacles. For a successful partnership venture, you must become more tolerant of your associate’s style of working. Students may secure a golden opportunity on account of their creativity and smartness. Sweet speech and charming aura will prove to be assets.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You will feel energetic today and may do something exceptionally creative that will bring good results and goodwill. You will pay attention to some opportunities to increase your income just at the right moment. You will achieve financial stability and may plan to invest in a new venture. You may go out with your family members and enjoy each other’s company. However, moderation should be your mantra as overeating or junk food may give you indigestion and flatulence. Health wise, this will be a moderate day. You should avoid any risks. A chance meeting with an influential person may open up new doors for you.

Virgo (Ausust 23 - September 22)

You may get irritated as unexpected expenses may disturb their monthly budget. You will struggle to strike a balance between your earnings and spending. You may feel a lot of pressure at work, but a junior may help you out. While going to work or coming back, you must stay cautious. Time spent outside home may bring the chances of a loss or some problem. This will be a moderate day for health concerns. You may not feel up to the mark. If you appear in an interview, you must prepare well and work on your body language. Investments in stocks or mutual funds will prove rewarding.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You will have a stable financial profile and may get unexpected money. Some deals may tempt you to invest a large amount in stocks/mutual funds. Salaried folks will feel energetic and may do something creative on the work front. Your seniors are likely to pay attention to your ideas and plans. You will be appreciated for your efforts. Sort out family issues in time otherwise a sibling may create trouble for you. Students are likely to receive some additional attention from their mentors or guides. You may spend lavishly to enjoy some of the material pleasures. You will collaborate with your life partner on all the life struggles. Meditation will help in staying positive.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are likely to hear an excellent piece of news. Your hard work is going to bring great opportunities for promotion and prestige in the near future. Your boss may help you to strategize to achieve a coveted posting. A subordinate may help you to resolve a major problem. You may purchase an expensive gadget to reduce seasonal discomfort. Your offspring is likely to make an achievement on the academic front and add to the family’s prestige. Your life partner may make you feel special by showing love and affection. Family elders may be needy on account of health and emotional issues.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are likely to get several opportunities on all the fronts and you’ll make good use of all of them. You will remain very sharp and agile today as a result of which you will not leave any problem or gap in your work. This will be an excellent day to expand your income sources. You will not get affected by work pressure and things will go smoothly. Wealth and money is on the cards. Students will sit back and relax and their teachers will be satisfied with their performance. This is not a favourable day on the family front. You are advised to step out of home and spend time with your friends to overcome the domestic drudgery. You will continue to face health issues.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You may fall ill as the stars make you vulnerable towards seasonal ailments. The discomfort and people’s unreasonable behaviour may make you feel edgy and irritable. Mistakes by others may increase your problems and you may have to exert a lot to resolve them. However, in a twist of fate, your opponents may help you today. You must accept their help graciously. Domestic front appears peaceful and cordial. You may reach out to an unknown person for collaboration and they will host you graciously. This collaboration and trip will prove to be productive. You will speculate and make long term plans.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may receive several business proposals today. This is a good day to be ambitious in your approach and plans. This is an excellent day for setting difficult targets as your abilities will be at their best. However, do not get arrogant and aggressive in your demeanour. You will indulge in healthy pursuits and remain zestful. Your exercise schedule and healthy diets will begin to show their impact. You are likely to enjoy the bliss of familial care and comfort. Your life partner may consult you on a financial matter if s/he is employed. A legal wrangle will get resolved in your favour.

Pisces ((February 19 - March 20)

You may have to deal with a recurring injury while recovering from it. However, things will improve in the second half. By chance, your enemies may end up giving you some good news on the work front. If you are appearing in an interview today, your performance will be considered excellent. If your performance appraisal is due today, your record will be appreciated. You will manage to rejuvenate your relationship by using your sweet speech and charming aura. There will be excitement at home as there will be several reasons to celebrate. Go ahead and take initiatives.

