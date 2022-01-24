Horoscope Today, January 24, 2022: Aries be cautious, Don’t be bossy Virgo, daily astrology prediction

People belonging to Cancer, Sagittarius, and Capricorn signs will approach work and life with a sense of fortitude. Read today’s forecast, based on planetary alignment, for your zodiac sign to know further details.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Several doors of opportunities will be opened for you due to your hard work, but only after crossing certain hardships. You need to be extremely cautious with money. You must save every penny to avoid getting into a mess, financially. A professional rival may try to bring harm to your reputation. But his actions will bring only good to you. You need to align your thoughts with your partners otherwise, gaps will emerge in your business approach and will affect your work. Intimacy will grow between married couples.

Taurus (April 20 -May 20)

You will manage to achieve a higher socio-economic status as earnings will grow manifold. A second coveted source of income will start bearing fruit. Your work will move on smoothly as per your plans and desires. You need to be proactive to rekindle your marital bond and rediscover the old spark in each other. Without effort, nothing will become possible. A father-figure may give important advice on the professional front. This will be a day of indulgence in luxury with friends. You may enjoy a social gathering and buy something exotic for yourself.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

You may remain occupied with a specific problem throughout the day. There will be too much work and too many responsibilities on your shoulder along with ever rising expenses. Home front may become demanding today. Your work life will remain eventless today. A close friend may help you in getting out of a tricky situation. A cousin may visit you today. You are advised to keep restraint while indulging in food and drinks. Your health stars show some vulnerability. If you have applied for a loan or a permission, it will be granted. Be prompt in your approach.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You will strike gold in whatever you touch today. You will avail each and every opportunity that may come their way in a courageous manner with a sense of fortitude. Your brother may do something special to make your life comfortable. You will be pleased with his gesture. Students are advised to remain focused and work hard. Business people will also be in an aggressive form. You may manage to convince a big fish in the market to partner with you. If you are in a race to be selected as a leader somewhere, you will surely succeed in getting your desires fulfilled. Peace and accord prevail at home.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

You will plan investments and monitor savings in order to ensure financial stability. There will be an environment of cooperation and care at home. You will march ahead in life and make progress on account of your spouse. Business people will have the right instincts to choose profit-making deals. If you are planning to get married, this is an auspicious day to set the ball rolling. Spending time with small babies will prove therapeutic. Some chaos is possible in the morning on the work front as your colleagues may not cooperate with you but things will settle down quickly. You may indulge in luxury.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You will approach work and life with a sense of fortitude and valour. You will get all the blocks cleared from their path. Money will pour in from various sources including the previously completed assignments. You may spend time choosing profit-yielding investments for the future. Students are likely to impress their seniors and teachers with their efficiency and achievements. A family youngster may get offended in a major way if you point out his/her faults too many times. Try to restrain yourself from being bossy. This will be a day of new possibilities.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

You will have to deal with chaos and clutter as there will be hardships while going about routine life events. You may feel unwell on account of seasonal infection including cough and cold. Business people will maintain an aggressive form. You are likely to succeed in turning difficult projects into favourable ones. You must check all your documents carefully before signing them. Do not leave the intricate details for others to check. Relationships are likely to be fulfilling and exciting for committed people. Your partner will look after you well.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

You will not get trapped by the lure or compulsion of any unwanted expenditure and will save money from getting wasted. Monetary front looks exceptionally bright today. You may try the route of networking to get a second source of income in action. Your thoughts will be aligned with that of your parents and siblings. Your work will move and progress as per your plans. You will bond well with your spouse. Prayer or spiritual path will bring a deeper sense of happiness and calm. You may have to cajole people if you have applied for a license. Good food and a social gathering with exciting people is possible.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

You will hear something encouraging and new right at the start of the day. This will keep you cheerful and happy throughout the day. You will work with a sense of fortitude and draw in your subordinates to contribute with the best of their abilities. You must very carefully implement the instructions of your boss and not be casual on that front. Your parents may give you a monetary gift. Married life or love life will remain exciting as you may rekindle the spark and take the initiatives to grow intimacy. Take care of your health as you may pull a muscle or sprain it.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

You will make gradual progress and achieve it all by the end of the day. Your work will go on precisely as you want it to. You will approach all difficult situations with a sense of fortitude and overcome all the hardships. A family youngster may fall ill or get injured. You will have to invest your time and resources on his/her treatment. Peace and caring ethos prevail at home. This is a good day to plan investments and monitor savings. Tour instincts will be right. Prayer will prove therapeutic and so will the act of giving alms.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

You may feel unwell and a bit laid back today. Your energy levels may not be at your best. Food or something you may drink outside home may cause problems. Eat light and have fresh food. A few hardships will emerge but they will vanish with the same speed on their own. You may have to visit a relative or a friend living at a distance. The road trip will bring in fresh air and a sense of recovery. The visit will keep you cheerful. Be prompt in your approach. You need to spend time with your spouse and rekindle your love life otherwise things may become dull and meaningless.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

You will remain alert on the work front and succeed in clearing a big part of the backlog. Business people will have the right instincts to work on profit-yielding deals and if they remain grounded, they might attract a major client in the market. You also need to be more attentive to your domestic responsibilities including the ones towards your parents. An act of generosity in social welfare will bring appreciation and honour for you. Professionals may network with people of reputation and prestige. A family member may do something special for you.

