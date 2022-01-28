Horoscope Today, January 28, 2022: Leo, Virgo, Aries, here’s what in store for you, Daily astrology prediction

Aries: (March 21 - April 19)

Positive energies are mild for you today as your sign speaks of trouble for your business as well as your health. If you are into the fashion industry then today is your day. There are good chances of getting some new projects. Focus on how good your relationship is going which is the positive highlight of the day for you. You will need to continue to put in efforts into your health which includes having a regular routine, exercising and not being sleep deprived which might be tough and tedious for you. Venus will work wonders for you today, enhancing your love life in the most interesting ways. You will have a fun-filled adventurous day. Love is in the air and you will feel it the most today. You will achieve fame today and you’ll be remembered for some time to come. You may have more money to spend frivolously than you’ve had in some time. Hence, today you will be able to spend more on yourself and your loved ones. You will experience anxiety and a fast heart rate in moments you feel completely lost and daunted. You’ll soon be able to recover from those feelings. Other than that, physically your health will be amazing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today, you will feel extremely loved and appreciated, which will boost your confidence. Today your partner will make you feel like you’re worth a lot more than you have been. Hence, you will walk through every place today as you own it. A lot of drama surrounds you throughout the day in your workplace as well as in your personal life. Your love life will flourish to a new level today. Work on taking out more time from your work to focus on your relationship and getting to know each other’s triggers and what makes each other happy. A plethora of reasonably priced, ideal opportunities will be up for grab for you. You are sleeping well, enjoy the knowledge that you are growing in many ways physically and emotionally and that is why you are sleeping more.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You will have a simple yet good day today. Even though there won’t be anything significantly positive that’ll happen today you will spend the day relaxing and having fun. Solitary bliss and knowing that you’re financially stable will keep you happy and satisfied throughout the day. Your love life is progressing at a very slow rate hence it might give you second thoughts and doubts about whether this relationship will work out, rest assured that it will. Today is all about practising patience for you. Use today to express your gratitude towards your partner by planning a nice surprise for them and things might move forward today itself! Believe in offering quality service and products rather than just pushing quantity and you will be highly successful today. Today brings uplifting news, and any health concerns will be alleviated. The situation that was causing you a lot of stress and hence health issues is likely to be resolved, and the stress of it all will make you stronger.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You will be loved, cared and appreciated by your colleagues, partner and by your family, focus on that a lot today. Overworking will give you fatigue and a headache as you notice that your well being improved over the past few days and many changes happen in your relationships. It’s nothing that you can’t handle if you chose to remain calm and peaceful. Today will be about making investments. However, you may not be able to get the rewards immediately. You may think of purchasing business premises and may be able to put the project into life starting today. Luck is on your side today when it comes to making the correct decision in the financial aspect. Your health will be a lot better today. The pain that you have been suffering for a long time will start to mellow down. You will see a lot of improvement in your energy levels and mood due to lessened pain today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your hard work will pay off today, in terms of finances. If you’re planning a new business venture, a new important prospect is very likely to arise immediately as you launch your new venture. Do not make promises you cannot keep and make realistic goals and then work on them. Your aggressive nature might really upset your partner. Even though you are nice, caring and loving, you seem to lose all control when you’re angry and cause your loved one long-lasting hurt, which is likely to happen today hence refrain from any conflicts today. Your business will suffer a minor loss today. You have been focused and your clients are starting to negotiate more and more. Be genuine with your clients and learn to apologise for their inconveniences. Arguing even though you’re right will only end up in more trouble. You need to focus on being firm but not being disrespectful. Your health will be a lot better today. Yoga and meditation will help in your physical and mental well-being today.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You will have immense support from your partner today. They will understand your struggles and will help you navigate through today. After a long tiring day, you will be welcomed to a nice warm dinner of all of your favourite foods which will be your favourite part of the day. If you’re single, you’re likely to meet a person today that you would be attracted to but their behaviour will show some red flags which will confuse you. You would use your brain more than your heart, before falling in love. Your business from today will start making profits. You’ll realise that today is just the beginning of a very huge span of making a lot of profit. Today is a great day to give back to your employees. Your health is doing great today. You will naturally feel like you’re floating on happiness today.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You will feel a lot of love and care coming towards you from family, friends as well as your partner. Your day will be a tough one today but you will feel supported and cared for in all ways. At the end of the day, you will feel very satisfied with where you are in your life currently. Today you can begin moving ahead in the pursuit of new relationships. Attraction to people from the past or getting a second chance to connect with someone new is expected today. You are likely to benefit most from your current or potential partner as this person is the core of amazing opportunity. Promotion in job or change in business is on the cards for you today. You will get a lot of help and cooperation from seniors and experienced people, and this will help you accomplish all of your tasks. You may suffer from the problem in thighs, legs like acute joint pain. Excess weight gain is likely to be the reason hence keeps your food intake in check from now on.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Business will be awesome today. Your business will grow a lot today and you will acquire new clients. Be it a big or a small prospect, you will observe that your business has grown the most today and you will be happy throughout today knowing this. You will spend a lot of time with your loved one today. It won’t be over the top fun or adventurous because you’re likely to stay home. But it’ll be a nice warm and cosy day for you. Your business will work out on its own today. Things will work out quite smoothly in your favour. You will perform well in your business today even though all the responsibility of this work lies on your shoulders, you will be able to handle everything very well. You will have a lot of things to do and usually on days like these you tend to forget that you have a body to feed and take care of you. You need to work on your health today as well and be regular in your schedules.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You will face a lot of adversities today but you will stand strong and tall through it all which will give you a very big confidence which is exactly what you need today hence today is a tough day which you needed. You will have one heck of a good time with your partner today. Their immense support in your life makes you feel like the best person in the world and you really deserve all the happiness that is coming your way today. You will face some challenges when it comes to getting the work done on time. You might struggle when it comes to your health and feel like you’re drowning in your own health. Physically your health is doing very well but mentally you are struggling today.

Capricorn (December 21 - January 20)

You will feel just fine today. Nothing majorly positive or exciting will happen today but soak in the peace that you will get today. Your life is not chaotic and dramatic today and everything will work out for you by the end of the day. Your love life will be blank today and you will be bored in the company of your partner which will make you feel very doubtful about this relationship. You need to remember that stability will be eventually more important for you rather than excitement. You will make a lot of profits today by finishing the pending work. You will have the motivation and the drive to work hard and make the most of the skills and the funds that you have today. You might suffer from an infection that won’t be diagnosed today which might give some anxiety but rest assured you will feel better once you get the correct treatment which will take place soon. Your sign does not suggest any serious health ailments.

Aquarius (January 21 - February 18)

You might be able to find love today which you do not think you need. Being the pragmatic person that you are, you always feel like you can thrive alone, which you absolutely can. However, having love and company in your life will make you happier. You might feel like you do not need love, but if you’re open to being loved and being loving to the people around you, you will realise that it is the most beautiful feeling you will ever experience. Your business will make some profit but also some loss, which gives you mixed feelings today. You need to put all of your feelings aside and simply focus on work. Work as hard as you can and everything will work out. You are actually making yourself sick by thinking and believing that you’re sick all the time. You should consult a therapist to help you with the anxiety you have related to your health rather than making yourself worried and sick.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You will have a fairly positive day today apart from the over thinking that you always tend to do which has been going gradually out of control hence make sure you keep your thinking in check. You will have a beautiful day with your partner today. They will help you to live in the moment and look at the good things in your life. Your partner is a very good addition to your life and their sign balances your sign which means co-existing becomes easy and beneficial for both of you. Your work will require more resources and hard work to get the projects finished that are already due and late. Outsource, do it yourself and do whatever it takes to finish your work in time because it only causes you a loss of a good reputation. Your health will be fine if you keep your diet and hydration in check. You need to realise that no amount of luck can really fix your health if you do not put in the effort and the dedication to improve your health.

ALSO READ: Horoscope Today, January 27, 2022: Leos, Virgos & Libras prioritize health, Daily astrology prediction