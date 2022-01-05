Horoscope Today, January 5, 2022: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Leo, Capricorn

Taurus, Cancer and Scorpio ascendant sign people may not have the zest to go about their work and face the challenges. Read the daily forecast for your ascendant sign to know further details.

Aries

Aries sign people will have to face the challenge of arriving at a balancing point between their views and their colleagues’. Your subordinates may criticise you behind your back for being authoritative. A coveted business deal may get finalised and bring a sense of achievement. Your parents or grandparents need your time and attention. There will be an inflow of money if you assert yourself and demand money from the loan-takers. There will be peace at home.

Taurus

Taurus sign people may not have the zest to go about their work enthusiastically and face the world. You may remain anxious on account of your thoughts and speculations. However, there will be encouraging developments on the work front. Business people are advised to control their individualistic tendencies and take their partner along in every decision and act. Shortcuts to achieving health goals will not be useful. There is no alternative to healthy diets and exercise.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to remain slightly unwell and may have to cope with some kind of physical discomfort. It might make you slightly irritable and intolerable to people’s inadequacies and inefficiencies which might prompt you to snap at them or talk rudely. It will be good to meditate and regain your positivity and spirit. Your colleagues may not cooperate with you as a result of which you may have to struggle for basic tasks. Do not spend impulsively.

Cancer

Cancer sign people may struggle on the domestic front as their spouse may want to control the flow of activities and decisions and take the lead in everything. You may not be able to focus on your work with zest and enthusiasm. Your colleagues may not cooperate either and may create roadblocks in your path. A father-like-figure may give important advice to conquer the professional world. Business people are likely to win the attention of a prestigious client. Think positive.

Leo

Leo sign people need to be cautious against ailments and injuries. Additionally, there will be emotional stress which might keep you gloomy. Meditation will prove therapeutic and helpful in achieving a calm and balanced mind. You may have to set out on an official trip and spend from your pocket which might make you irritable. Your rivals may gear up and speed up their activities to gain favour from your boss, but in the end, you will be in an advantageous position.

Virgo

Virgo sign people may have to wait for longer than their expectations before their payments are cleared. They may feel disappointed because of the delays. However, nothing can stop you from splurging on yourself to enjoy the goodies and have a luxurious life. You must check all the documents yourself and not rely on others for checking the details carefully. A family youngster may do something positive for you. You need to be prompt.

Libra

Libra sign people will re-organize their life and plan things in order to give attention to their family members especially, parents. You must take extra care to keep the communication channels open at all the levels on the work front. Do not get blocked while dealing with inefficient or crafty people. There will be an inflow of money. Do not give advice to family youngsters as they may not take it in the right spirit. You may not be able to control your spending despite trying hard.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people may feel slightly withdrawn and may lack the enthusiasm and zest to face the world. Despite your indifference, your routine goals will be met easily. This is a good day for students who want to pursue higher education from foreign universities. You and your family members will be in a mood to show compassion and express emotions to each other. However, your spouse may go through mood swings.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will have to cope with ups and downs. There will be breakthroughs as well as disappointments. However, you will still control things and make achievements through hard work and persistence. There will be altercations between family members over petty as well as serious issues. You must stay indifferent and not take any sides. Stay polite and positive in your approach. You will manage to save money from getting wasted.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people may remain confused over an important issue. The puzzled state of mind may keep you irritable and intolerant as a result of which you may get edgy and restless. If you do not overcome that, you may offend people around you especially, your colleagues or business partners. You will soak in luxury and enjoy some goodies. Do not give unsolicited advice to family youngsters. They may not like it.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will remain on their toes throughout the day. They may not get even a single moment’s rest. However, there will be an inflow of money. You must function in a cautious manner as something said casually may offend your boss. Be careful with your words and way of talking. A subordinate may do something to resolve some of your problems. You need to spend wisely and prioritise rather than buy impulsively.

Pisces

Pisces sign people may struggle and face disappointments as the concerned people may not clear their overdue payments. However, have a heart as things will improve very soon. You will achieve goals by adopting a tactful approach. You may compensate for the work stress by going out for an exotic dinner with your family members and loved ones. Your boss may appreciate you for a recently concluded project.