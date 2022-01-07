Horoscope Today, January 7, 2022: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Leo, Capricorn

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to start working on the second source of income which may bring affluence in the near future. You will work hard and achieve your aspired results. A chance meeting with a distant relative or a childhood neighbour is possible which will rejuvenate you. This is an excellent day for students who have to appear in competitive exams. This will be a day of enjoying comforts and material pleasures.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will succeed in achieving the aspired results. Your effort will be rewarded by your seniors and you will make a solid entry in their good books. You will be at your practical and tactful best as a result of which nobody will be able to block your work. You will be wise and astute while making money-related decisions. You need to be kind and generous towards your spouse in order to ensure marital harmony.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will have a great day as luck is on their side. They are likely to prove their mettle on the professional front. There will be harmony among family members and acceptance of common goals. A specific task may involve some delays and may take you around to different locations or people. If you have been trying to secure admission in a foreign university, you may hear something positive.

Cancer

Cancer sign people must avoid short-cuts or self-medication to achieve health goals. You must consult a specialist for your health issues. There are chances of delays and disappointments on the payment front which may infuriate you. You should maintain a balance between the inflow and outflow. Business people are likely to make a thumping victory by overshadowing their close rivals in winning a coveted deal. Friends will be helpful.

Leo

Leo sign people will handle their professional assignments or business deals with great ability and impress everybody with your skills. Your partner is likely to express deep appreciation for your abilities to handle difficult situations. There will be a peaceful and caring ethos at home. You may enjoy a quiet evening at home with your partner and feel looked after. Money will flow in from various sources and help you achieve financial stability in the immediate run.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will work hard and achieve aspired results on the financial front. You will manage to streamline your savings as well as investments. Work may involve a bit of problem solving and taking callous people to task. However, you will do it all efficiently. Your health stars seem to be indicating a problem so you must take precautions as well as care. Healthy diets and exercise is a must for keeping in mind planetary alignment.

Libra

Libra sign people may get a raise in their existing job or may be given an offer for a coveted post by a prestigious organisation. Your ideas may be appreciated and applauded in a large group of people. This is a good day for those candidates who want to pursue higher education in a western university. Your luck will favour you in money matters and bring in overdue payments. A friend’s advice may prove immensely useful in resolving a persistent personal problem.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will have an easy day. They might want to withdraw from the humdrum of life and work and enjoy themselves. You are likely to enjoy good food and a relaxed day chilling out with friends or family members. You may pay attention to the overdue household chores or get some repair work done. Over indulgence in food may give you acid reflux so be cautious. Stay focused and mind your own business.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will prove their mettle by resolving complex problems at work. You will corroborate your ambitious plans with actions and hard work. Your work will come through easily and the support extended by your colleagues will prove helpful in meeting your goals before time. A family youngster may do something to bring more comfort in your life. You will be content with your earnings. Family ethos will be peaceful.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will manage to extract their payments and give a momentum to the remaining ones. You will be at your tactful best and manoeuvre people into following your plans by using your practical approach and smart way of talking. There will be a peaceful ethos at home and members will care for each other. You should not ignore health issues and be more particular about exercise regime.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will be at their efficient best. They will achieve all the aspired results at work. People will follow your plans and will cooperate with you. Business is about to bloom in its full glory on account of your strategic approach and high ambition. A coveted source of income may present itself and make your future promising. You are likely to strike gold in the share market. This is a good day for students if they appear in exams.

Pisces

Pisces sign people may get involved in recreational activities. Otherwise, the chances are strong that they may be asked to go for an official journey and they may utilise the opportunity to have fun with friends and family. Your efforts will be lauded appropriately by your seniors. Donating money to social causes may give you an inner joy and contentment. Take care of your health as well as rest. Gossip must be avoided.

