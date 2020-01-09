Horoscope Today, January 9, 2020: Aries, Leo, Pisces: Find out what the stars have in store for you in the day

Daily Horoscope, January 9, 2020: Check the daily astrology prediction for your zodiac signs including Aries, Gemini, Scorpio, Cancer, Taurus and Capricorn. Know what’s in store for you according to your respective signs.

Check out what the stars have in store for your zodiac sign today, January 9, 2020. Here's how the stars have aligned to send a message to you. Here are the astrology predictions for today.

Aries Horoscope (Mar 21 - Apr 20)

Aries sign people will spend the day in a sluggish mood. Your relations with your siblings might become sour so, you must remain patient. Your relations with your business partners and life partner will remain harmonious. You may make professional gains. You may get hassled by health issues. You will be required to exercise restraint on your speech and anger.

Taurus Horoscope (Apr 21 - May 21)

Taurus sign people will get into disagreements with their family members. You must maintain peace while you talk to them. If you go for an official trip, it will prove beneficial. There will be favourable situations in the workplace but there will be work-related stress. You will have to take care of your health. You may get stomach or eye-related problems. Do not give unsolicited advice to anybody.

Gemini Horoscope (May 22 - Jun 21)

Gemini sign people will get relief in their old problems. Too much workload will increase your mental stress. You might remain confused because of unnecessary expenditure. You may pick up conflicts with your spouse or business partners. You may talk peacefully and softly. There will be favourable situations for financial gains.

Cancer Horoscope (Jun 22 - Jul 22)

Cancer sign people will have to health-related problems. You may even have to consult a doctor. Your money may get wasted on absolutely unnecessary items. You may encounter obstacles in government-related tasks. You may get good news on account of your child. You must refresh your understanding with your partner. If you travel today, you may get harmed.

Leo Horoscope (Jul 23 - Aug 23)

Leo sign people will have to deal with money-related problems. Students may get distracted from their studies. You may remain worried about your child’s health. You will make business or job-related gains. There will be some kind of benefit from government officials. Be alert while driving vehicles. You may go for a short distance trip.

Virgo Horoscope (Aug 24 - Sep 22)

Virgo sign people will face problems in their job or business. Your co-workers and seniors might not cooperate adequately. Your elder brother will help you. Your health will not be by your side. Minor ailments will trouble you a lot. You may feel enhanced warmth towards your life partner. Keep yourself away from unnecessary issues. You will be blessed with a child if you have been trying.

Libra Horoscope (Sep 23 - Oct 23)

Libra sign people will be bothered by unnecessary tensions. Your work-related activities will slow down. This will be a normal day for students. You may make a gain on account of your offspring. You will feel sluggish which will create obstacles in your work. Your health will remain normal except for muscular pain.

Scorpio Horoscope (Oct 24 - Nov 22)

Scorpio sign people will find this to be a tense day. You will spend money and time on absolutely useless things. Your speech may get aggressive. However, there will be a rise in your comforts. This will be a good day for business people. You will feel affectionate towards your child. You will remain successful in your efforts to make money.

Sagittarius Horoscope (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

Sagittarius sign people remain worried about their life partner’s health. You will succeed in their efforts in your job or business. You may catch a cold or other seasonal infection. The day will give excellent results on the monetary front. Drive your vehicle carefully as there are chances of getting injured. This will be a good day for students.

Capricorn Horoscope (Dec 22 - Jan 20)

Capricorn sign people will face problems on the hands of money-lenders. If you have a taken a bank loan, it might become a problematic issue. Traders will make gains today. Your siblings will support you. Your health may remain a matter of concern. Do not become careless about your health. There will be favourable situations for your love affair. You will get the love of your child.

Aquarius Horoscope (Jan 21 - Feb 18)

Aquarius sign people will get job-related good news today. You will spend the day in comfortable conditions. You may face some problem in money-related contexts. Students may waste the day in useless things. There will be some problem in your love affair. You must remain cordial towards your co-workers. Your money may get wasted today.

Pisces Horoscope (Feb 19 - Mar 20)

Pisces sign people will encounter obstacles in their routine comforts. You may get worried about your mother’s health. Your seniors may get dissatisfied with your performance in the workplace. You should not get angry or arrogant else there will be serious problems. Absolutely unnecessary expenses are possible so, you need to be careful. You may get new means to make professional gains. Students will have to put in extra effort.

