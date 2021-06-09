Horoscope Today: Solar eclipse on June 10, check astrological prediction for all zodiac signs

Daily Horoscope, June 9, 2021: Get to know your daily astrology prediction and horoscope for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Pisces, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other zodiac signs. See what’s in store for you.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to explore new avenues to earn that extra amount which may bring some financial security. You will have too much work to do and some of which will be slightly complex. Do not be in a perfectionist mood at home else a family youngster may get upset and see your demands as unnecessary attempts of fault-finding. You may receive new professional proposals for exciting projects. Work will completely exhaust you by the evening.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will have to deal with chaos and clutter of activities and responsibilities. There will be some confusion about work which will keep you on your toes. You are advised to be cautious at home while discussing sensitive issues. A minor critical comment may make a family member upset beyond normal limits. Your boss may discuss some important issues with you. Control your tendency to be pessimistic and dismissive.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will find this to be a difficult day. You may not have enough physical energy yet you may have to work on certain complex and time-taking assignments. Your physical frailty will remain a challenge throughout the day but you will manage to fulfil all your professional and personal responsibilities. Consult your younger brother on important issues. Do not finalize any deals or projects today that involve big financial investment.

Cancer

Cancer sign people may have to run to different offices and convince a few people in order to get their pending files and payments cleared. Your boss may not be pleased with your work in the recent past and his feedback may keep you upset. Traders are likely to do well in their existing deals especially those that are being done in partnership. If you are appearing in an interview, do not take things lightly and casually. A colleague may help you in resolving a few problems.

Leo

Leo sign people are advised to remain focussed on their work rather than analysing things about others. You may be quoted out of context if you talk publicly about your colleagues and boss. There will be too many things on your mind which may keep you irritable and edgy. If you appear in any competitive exam today, you will perform very well. You are advised not to take any decision singlehandedly.

Virgo

Virgo sign people may neither have the energy nor the zest to do even their routine activities. The delay in the completion of your work will demoralize you further. An amount that you may have completely forgotten or lost all hopes about, may suddenly come your way. You are likely to sleep a lot today. You are advised to be more alert towards your family members and their needs. Somebody’s timely advice may save your money from getting wasted.

Libra

Libra sign people may have some physical and mental discomforts. There will be some persistent problems. Do not discuss your problems with a person about whom you are not very sure and confident as your secrets may get shared in the open. You should pay more attention to your family matters and be available to the family members with your warmth and compassion. You may hurt somebody so be cautious.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to make an achievement today. They will clear all the backlog on the professional front and will go home with a sense of satisfaction. Traders are advised to re-strategize their approach and consider fresh options. You are advised to pay attention to your family members and their requirements. Somebody is likely to get injured at home. A shopping spree is possible in the afternoon.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people may have some problems for which they may turn towards spiritual or religious knowledge. Your work will move on smoothly even if you put in the least effort. Your spouse will have care and concern for you. You must take precautions as you are likely to get injured. A sudden situation will develop requiring you to shell out a large amount on somebody else. A lost or a forgotten amount may suddenly find your way.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people may feel frustrated as an important opportunity may slip out of your hands for the want of some extra cash. Your friends or relatives may not help you so you might feel very upset with everybody. You are advised not to fight with them even if they are unable to help you. A distant relative may call you out of the blue and say some nice words. Unsolicited advice given to a colleague may have negative repercussions. Your stars indicate a health problem.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people may have to deal with some unpleasant responses on the professional front as their colleagues may not extend their cooperation. A family member is likely to fall ill and demand your time and energy. Do not get agitated on minor problems and create an unpleasant ethos. It will affect your own productivity. Do not try to give ideas to your seniors. They may find you haughty.

Pisces

Pisces sign people may invest their money in certain promising financial schemes and secure their future. You will continue to succeed in getting your pending payments cleared. A friend may help you in a significant way by increasing your access to a precious opportunity. You should complete all your work on time and not postpone anything for a later date. Your head and heart will move in different directions.

