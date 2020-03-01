Horoscope Today, March 1, 2020: Check out daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Pisces, Aries, Leo

Daily Horoscope, March 1, 2020: Check out what the stars have in store for your zodiac sign today. Read the astrology predictions and plan your day ahead.

Aries Horoscope (Mar 21 - Apr 20)

Aries sign people will spend some time speculating over their earning and expenses. Your financial profile may get stronger today. The activities to make profit in your business will pick up speed today. Students will perform better today. Your relations with the lover shall remain harmonious. Your offspring shall cooperate with you.

Taurus Horoscope (Apr 21 - May 21)

Taurus sign people will feel upbeat and agile. Students are likely to make a special achievement. You will be blessed by your mother. Your prestige shall rise further in the social and professional sphere. You will pay more attention to your appearance. It will go on as a normal day in the workplace.

Gemini Horoscope (May 22 - Jun 21)

Gemini sign people will have to put in extra effort in the workplace. There will be lot of confusion about your routine activities. Your life partner shall cooperate dutifully. You may participate overwhelmingly in religious activities. There will be some obstacles in government-related tasks. Strong possibilities of monetary gains shall emerge. Take care of your health. There are chances of sluggishness and exhaustion creeping in.

Cancer Horoscope (Jun 22 - Jul 22)

Cancer sign people will experience a surge in their valour and excitement. Your mother shall less you. There are indications of the betterment of your financial profile. There will be a rise in harmony in your marital life. Students will have to put in extra effort. You will draw benefits from your father. The salaried people are likely to get promoted to a higher post and get a salary-hike. Your senior officers will cooperate with you in the workplace.

Leo Horoscope (Jul 23 - Aug 23)

Leo sign people are likely to resolve their ongoing problems. There are indications of solid gains in the workplace. Your senior officers will oblige you with a big favour. You are likely to make financial gains on account of property deals. This will be a favourable time for students. You will develop warmth with your life partner. You will draw benefits on account of your maternal family.

Virgo Horoscope (Aug 24 - Sep 22)

Virgo sign people will experience a rise in their mental tensions and confusion. You will gain money but your expenses will remain uncontrollable. Take care of your health as minor infections are likely to bother you. You will make gains on account of your life partner. This will be a good day for students. Some of you will take more interest in religious activities and also spend on them.

Libra Horoscope (Sep 23 - Oct 23)

Libra sign people will have to cope with health-related issues. Your expenses will remain on the higher side. You will do well in your marital relations as well as in love relations. Your financial condition will remain normal. You will have to deal with obstacles in the workplace. Do not make any kind of investment today. Students may become sluggish when it comes to studying with concentration.

Scorpio Horoscope (Oct 24 - Nov 22)

Scorpio sign people will spend an excellent time in their marital relationship. Your daily income shall rise today. Traders are likely to earn money through new routes. You will try to expand your business purely on the basis of your valour and courage. Students will do well today. You may be blessed with a kid. Your familial life will remain pleasant.

Sagittarius Horoscope (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

Sagittarius sign people will have to face problems in the workplace. You will save yourself of several problems if you take help from your friends. There will be too much running around for business-related activities. Your mother might suffer a problem so take care of her. Your child will give you reasons to be happy and your prestige may rise further. You are likely to waste your money on something.

Capricorn Horoscope (Dec 22 - Jan 20)

Capricorn sign people are likely to get success in the matters of love. You may make solid gains in the workplace. There will be sudden positive changes in the workplace. There will be a rise in your confidence and will-power. You will enjoy some pleasant moments with your life partner and family members. You are likely to get physical and material pleasures.

Aquarius Horoscope (Jan 21 - Feb 18)

Aquarius sign people will have to deal with some kind of mental pressure. A health-related problem is likely to bother you. Traders may suddenly make some monetary gains. Your life partner will cooperate with you. Some of you are likely to receive matrimonial proposals. You may waste your money.

Pisces Horoscope (Feb 19 - Mar 20)

Pisces sign people will find this to be a beneficial and positive day. Your financial condition will strengthen further. The salaried as well as business people are likely to go on an official trip. It shall prove useful. This will turn out to be a good day for students. You will benefit on account of your offspring. You may spend your money on an auspicious activity.

