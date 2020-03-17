Horoscope Today, March 17, 2020: Here's your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aeries, Leo, Libra

Aries

Aries sign people will find this to be a chaotic and stressful day. There will be too much work on every front. There will be a lot of running around for even normal activities. You must pull all your energy and complete all the important things today itself. Students will also have to work more than usual. A heightened expenditure is indicated in the stars. There will be love and harmony on the family front.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to fall ill and lose vitality. Your health stars are very vulnerable. An injury is also indicated in the stars so handle things with care. Things will move smoothly in the workplace. You need to speak politely and mindfully to everybody around you. A family feud is indicated in the stars. You must treat others with dignity and respect the feelings of your spouse.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will be required to deal with their partner’s mood swings and emotional tantrums. Those who are employed in a job will do very well today. You must talk in a strategic manner on sensitive issues involving power and money. This will be a positive day for students. There will be some tension in your mind. An unexpected payment might come through.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will have to continue to pay attention to managing their budget. Your health stars are vulnerable. You are likely to fall ill. You will make gains on account of your older brothers and a senior man in the workplace. Somebody might lend you money in the hour of need. You might travel to a nearby town for work. There will be love between partners.

Leo

Leo sign people will receive overdue payments. Students will have to work on several problems. It will be a chaotic day for most of you. Your child or a younger sibling may hurt you emotionally. He/she may say something harsh. You will spend a positive day in the workplace. Business people will earn a higher profit today. Some of you may fall ill.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will spend an uncomfortable and tense day. There will be problems throughout the day. You might engage in analytical thoughts about your life and work. Business people are likely to make some solid gains. There will be love and harmony in your family. You may receive unannounced guests. Your mother’s health continues to appear vulnerable.

Libra

Libra sign people need to work hard even if their energy levels remain low. There will be favourable conditions for all the important projects that you are working on. There is a need to take care of others’ feelings. Your spouse will stand by you. A toothache or a cut on the tongue is indicated in the stars. There will be an inflow of money. You are likely to donate some money to poor people.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people might offend or hurt somebody for speaking plain truth. You must control your harsh speech and the tendency to speak bluntly. There are chances that you will develop a burning sensation in your eyes. The teachers or writers will spend a positive day. Students are likely to score high marks. Your spouse will stand by you. You might have to travel.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will get some kind of popularity for their contribution in the workplace. This will be a normal day for students. Most of you will do well on the professional front. There will be possibilities of payments coming from sources from where you expect the least. You younger brother will give you reasons to be happy. You must speak mindfully.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will spend a tense day. There will be several problems to solve though nothing significant. Most of you will have to cope with extra responsibilities. You must check your attitude as you may hurt somebody in the workplace. You are likely to act impulsively. You must spend wisely and save for the rainy day. Business people are likely to start some profitable ventures.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will receive fresh payments and achieve financial stability. This will be a good day for students. There will be love and harmony among family members. Your boss will appreciate you for your contribution to official tasks. You might get an increment. Your lover is likely to give you some tensions. You will feel healthy but your energy levels will remain low.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will spend a tense day. You should not discuss sensitive issues with your boss or family elders. You may have to face some baseless allegations by a co-worker. You might remain tense and anxious about something. There will be positive developments in the workplace for you. Your expenditure will remain uncontrollable. Your health appears vulnerable.