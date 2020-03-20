Horoscope Today, March 20, 2020: Check out your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Libra, Cancer, Leo

Aries

Aries sign people will continue to feel weak and ill today. You might also become pessimistic about life in general. There will be some difficulties in the workplace. But you will do your work somehow. When you talk to older people, listen to them carefully. There will be the inflow of money. You must remain cautious as an accident is possible.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will remain distracted and restless throughout the day. You must take help from your parents and sisters. You will make an effort to earn more money. Business people will have to deal with the obstacles in the way of making gains. You may have to travel against your wishes. You will not feel very well and upbeat.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will do very well on the work front. You will surely get money from somewhere. Some of you are likely to fall ill or feel weak. There will be a big demand on your purse. This might irritate you. A misunderstanding is possible between the partners. You must talk politely and carefully. You need to respect your partner’s feelings. It will be a chaotic day.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will do well on the occupational front. There will be a rise in your pleasures. You will remain excited and happy. You should not take your business associates or co-workers for granted. A gap might develop in your understanding with your spouse. Eat mindfully as you may develop acute burning in the chest. Keep away from unnecessary tensions as you are likely to remain agitated.

Leo

Leo sign people will experience a rise in their material pleasure and comfort. There will be favourable situations in the workplace. You may feel lazy about doing usual activities. There will be a rise in your prestige and popularity. A trip is possible. A health-related problem is possible. Your expense will remain on the higher side. There will be chances of business-related gains.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will find this to be a messy and chaotic day. You may struggle when it comes to earning money. You should not confide with your secrets to anybody. You are likely to be cheated. Students will find it difficult to concentrate on their studies. Do not talk to anybody in an angry tone. You might make a senior person offended. Be prepared for some tense moments in the familial space.

Libra

Libra sign people will do very well on the professional front. Business people will especially do very well when it comes to earning profit. Do not get trapped in unnecessary debates. You will have to face harshness and angry outbursts. You will remain in discomfort and in some kind of problem. Your parents’ health requires attention. There will be love and harmony on the familial front. A toothache is likely.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will gain popularity and fame today. You will work slowly because you will be weak and frail. Things will move on smoothly in the workplace. This will be a positive day for students. Your seniors will support you in important assignments. Those who work with the government will do very well. You will remain healthy but seasonal infections may still trouble you.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will remain worried about their money as well as savings. The students will do very well on the work front. Your child will give you reasons to be happy. Your offspring might advise you about something important. You may develop a misunderstanding with your family members. A cut in the mouth or burning sensation in the eyes is possible. Do not scream or shout on your life partner.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will do very well on the professional front. The salaried people will draw accolades or get an increment. Business people will have to work very hard in order to earn their regular income. Your life partner may remain angry and moody throughout the day. Your child is likely to fall ill or get injured. You will do well if you follow the words of your boss. There will be an inflow of money.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will remain busy in crossing the hurdles created by others. This will be a tense and messy day. You might find it difficult to control your expenditures even if you try hard. There will be favourable situations on every front. Your boss will appreciate your work and efficiency. Do not remain excitable and do not get into pointless discussions. You must remain positive.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will feel safe and secure on the financial front. You will gain popularity and fame today. There will be love and harmony on the familial front. You might organize a big religious ritual. Things will remain favourable on the occupational front. If you have been waiting for an amount it is likely to come through. Students must focus on their studies.